Triplebar CEO Maria Cho takes the stage at CES 2024, the world’s top tech summit

Photo courtesy of Maria Cho

Triplebar CEO Maria Cho will join three other prominent food tech experts and the Deputy Under Secretary of the USDA for a panel during the world’s largest tech summit, CES 2024, where over 130,000 attendees and 3,500 exhibitors will be present this year in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12.

Cho, a workplace diversity champion and a business development leader with over $1 billion in sales, will share the stage with The Spoon Editor Michael Wolf, who will moderate the panel discussion entitled Science Fiction on Our Plates.

At the core of the discussion, panel participants will cover topics such as gene editing and other tools that are ushering in a new era where food is more resilient, nutritious, and sustainable while also reducing its carbon footprint.

The panel members

Wolf is the creator of the Smart Kitchen Summit (SKS), The Food AI Summit, and The Spoon’s publisher. He put SKS together in 2015 because he saw how new disruptive technologies would reinvent the food system over the next decade.

“We’re a few weeks out from CES, and one of the panels I’m excited about is Science Fiction on our Plate, a conversation exploring new technologies and methods for creating food!” Wolf recently posted on LinkedIn.

US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary Sanah Baig will sit alongside Cho. Baig has served USDA across the Barack Obama and Joseph Biden Presidential administrations.

In 2022, she was appointed USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics. There, she leads a $4B+ science, tech, and innovation enterprise responsible for ensuring the success of U.S. agriculture.

The panel also showcases Air Protein CEO and Founder Lysa Dyson. Dr. Dyson explains that her company is an innovative food company. It is the pioneer in making protein from elements of the air with its carbon-negative AirFermentation technology that produces delicious, nutritious, protein-rich food without arable land or harming the planet.

The panel discussion

Maria Cho shared some details regarding topics she and her panel colleagues will discuss during their Science Fiction Food on our Plate presentation.

“One vital topic to be discussed is how the biotech sector is aligning itself with regulatory agencies and product developers to bring nutritious and sustainable foods to market,” Cho said.

One of Triplebar’s greatest breakthroughs is understanding that animal cells like to grow in animals and not in big bioreactor tanks. “What we have succeeded in doing is evolving those animal cells so that they have the properties we need them to have so we can grow them in tanks,” she explained.

“Our ultimate goal is to transform humanity and help it transition from the industrial era to the biology age,” she said. “We are leveraging biology through biotech to directly impact how we feed and heal people and our planet.”

Maria Cho explained her company is innovating a part of the value chain in the bioeconomy by accelerating evolution to allow us to use biological systems, like microbes and cell lines, to fight the impact of climate change on food scarcity and bring abundance to the global food system.