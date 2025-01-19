Travel safety of a cyber-kind

A commercial plane prepares to land at Ngurah Rai international airport in Denpasar, on Indonesia's Bali island - Copyright AFP/File SONNY TUMBELAKA

For those who are frequently travelling, your passwords have potentially become the easiest to guess by the cyber criminals. Since 2015, some of the world’s biggest hotel chains have been attacked at a more rapid rate, including Starwood Hotels & Resorts and the Trump Collection; client information and credit card data were stolen.

Hotel, airport, and café Wi-Fi networks are especially vulnerable. Kaspersky Lab uncovered “The Dark Hotel,” a network that installed spyware on guests’ devices.

The company Soax has recently emphasized the need for heightened vigilance while traveling.

“Travel educates and diversifies the series of events that you come across Unfortunately, it opens you up to a new world where your digital data is at risk of being cyber-attacked,” Stepan Solovev, CEO & Co-founder of Soax tells Digital Journal.

Solovev explains that people also tend to neglect their safety in terms of digital security especially when they are on a journey which in fact breaks the normal routine of their activities.

He adds that security specialists claim that seemingly quite innocuous actions such as linking to an unfamiliar Wi-Fi or creating a new account on the go with a simple password are quite dangerous.

Solovev has outlined the main password vulnerability risks while on the move to Digital Journal:

Exposure to Unsecured Networks

One of the most common pitfalls for travelers is the reliance on public Wi-Fi networks. Airports, hotels, cafes, and even public transport facilities frequently offer free Wi-Fi that may not be secure. These networks often lack strong encryption, making it easy for cyber attackers to intercept any data transmitted over the network, including password entries.

Increased Online Activity

Whether it’s booking activities, checking in flights, or reserving accommodations, travel involves a heighted level of online activity. This increase not only elevates the risk of exposure but also pushes travelers to use convenient but potentially unsafe practices, like reusing passwords across multiple sites.

Targeting by Cyber Criminals

Hackers usually consider tourists as easy targets as they are believed to be less vigilante than the local people. Examples of such scams can include imitation of actual Wi-Fi networks, emails designed to look like those of the travel supplier, and any other approach meant to act dishonestly and deceive people into providing credentials.

Precautions to take

Solovev provides some actionable steps recommended by cybersecurity professionals:

• Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN): VPN protects your Internet connection and it becomes nearly impossible for hackers to steal your data and passwords. Therefore, make it a habit to toggle on your VPN whenever you want to connect to any public Wi-Fi.

• Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): This is a type of authentication where one logs into an account by entering a password, username and the account also requires the user personal item like a token or fingerprint.

• Avoid Public Wi-Fi for Sensitive Transactions: About inputting crucial numerical data like credit card details or passwords, do not input this over the public Wi-Fi, instead use the mobile network connectivity.

• Use Strong, Unique Passwords: The password for each of the accounts should be different. When it comes to passwords, it is suggested to use a reliable password manager that will enable tracking of all of them without the need to memorize them.

• Regularly Update Your Security Features: Ensure your operating system and applications are up to date. They also include the bug fix and security patches which assist in guarding against the new emerging threats.

Solovev adds: “Protection of your information begins in your mind: If you know that identity theft threat exist and apply simple preventive measures, you significantly minimize chances to become a target for cyber criminals.”