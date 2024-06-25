Transportation efforts needed to mitigate PFAS pollution

Highway 400 in Ontario during the summer cottage season, following a traffic collision. Running out of Gas would be a disaster. Source - Richard Smith, CC SA 2.0.

A new synthesis report from the U.S. Transportation Research Board’s National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) presents an overview of current state departments of transportation policies, practices, and challenges related to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These materials are sometimes used in highway construction and maintenance operations.

PFAS refers to a group of synthetic organofluorine chemical compounds that have multiple fluorine atoms attached to an alkyl chain. Exposure to PFAS, some of which have been classified as carcinogenic, has been linked to cancers, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, decreased fertility, and developmental issues in children.

PFAS are a class of thousands of contaminants that accumulate and persist in and harm the environment and the human body. PFAS are used in many products, and regularly migrate from the initial sources of contamination.

The end degradation products are typically perfluoroalkylated acids (PFAAs), most commonly perfluoroalkylated sulfonic acids (PFSAs) and perfluoroalkylated carboxylic acids (PFCAs) which are highly resistant to further degradation. These chemicals can persist in the environment for prolonged periods of time.

This means that PFAS materials are now ubiquitous in soils and regularly encountered during state transportation highway projects.

While research is prevalent on PFAS, there is little focused research on PFAS effects, the NCHRP report says. Due to the fragmented system, regulations on PFAS vary widely between states (if they exist at all).

Hence, there are no comprehensive guides available to help state bodies to address PFAS management during construction or maintenance projects. The report finds that few state bodies currently have formal procedures in place to identify and mitigate PFAS contamination.

Action is required and some of the problems encountered include:

Sampling and testing soil and groundwater for PFAS on project sites can be complicated, require additional analysis time, and can sometimes necessitate testing of nearby drinking water supplies.

Difficulties disposing of PFAS-contaminated materials, as many landfills do not want to accept the contaminated waste ― a problem that may be exacerbated in time as detection limits for PFAS become smaller.

Furthermore, the report recommends that additional precautions are taken to ensure that workers and contractors do not come into contact with contaminants, once identified.