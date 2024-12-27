Transforming Home Buying with Virtual Reality: Insights from Nathan Nasseri of ResVR

Photo by Sarah Coleman

“People are making the biggest purchase of their lives, and they have no clue what their house is going to look like,” said Nathan Nasseri, founder of ResVR.

Speaking with Digital Journal at the Launch Party during Innovation Week YYC, Nasseri explained how his 3D visualization software is revolutionizing the home-building industry. ResVR enables homebuyers to see exactly what their house will look like before it’s built, empowering them to make informed decisions on upgrades and customizations.

Nasseri highlighted the key problem his company solves: many homebuyers are unable to visualize the final product of their investment.

“One of the challenges for the home building industry is that they have billions of ways of configuring their homes… but a show home really only shows one option,” he explained. “With ResVR, you can go to one sales office and you can see all of the different models and all the different options that work for you.”

The tool also helps reduce buyer’s remorse, a common issue Nasseri witnessed during his time selling homes.

“It’s not that they were really unhappy with the experience. It was more now that they’ve been through it once, they have a better idea of what they were looking for,” Nasseri said. “As an example, you might see [a] really highly upgraded chef’s kitchen, but it might cost $40,000. If [they] can’t see it, a customer’s going to say, ‘Well, do we really need that?’ Eventually, they end up regretting it because that is the kitchen that they want.”

Building innovation in Calgary

Nasseri, who previously built a startup in California that was acquired, chose Calgary for his latest venture because of the city’s growing tech ecosystem.

“This is my second startup. My first one was acquired six months after we left Alberta and moved to California,” Nasseri said. “When I wanted to start my company again, I knew I wanted to do it in Alberta… and for the second iteration, we decided that it would be better to do it in Calgary… All the accelerator programs in Alberta, the grant funding you can get through Alberta Innovates. I mean, there’s so many advantages. And really, Calgary is an amazing city to live in.”

Looking ahead, Nasseri envisions ResVR being adopted by every major home builder in North America—or inspiring similar innovations.

“If you’re buying a car, you can customize it online [and] know exactly what you’re going to get. But for some reason, when you’re building a house and spending ten times as much money, you just have to imagine what you’re going to get. That process is very frustrating. It hasn’t changed in decades, and that’s why I’m building this business,” he said.

Curious about how ResVR is transforming the home-buying experience and growing in Calgary’s thriving tech ecosystem? Watch the full interview to hear more from Nathan Nasseri about the future of home-building technology.

This article was created with the assistance of AI. Learn more about our AI ethics policy here.