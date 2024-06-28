Transforming healthcare: Tejaskumar Patel’s expertise in molecular & cell biology

Photo courtesy of Tejaskumar Patel

Mr. Tejaskumar Patel understands that his strength as a scientist lies in solving medical problems using molecular and cellular technology. Throughout his career, he has focused on uncovering the intricate mechanisms underlying diseases such as cancer, lupus, and osteoporosis. By delving into the molecular and cellular aspects of these conditions, Mr. Patel has aimed not only to advance our understanding of these diseases but also to develop effective treatments for the patients who suffer from them. His work embodies a commitment to improving healthcare through scientific innovation and dedicated research.

Tejaskumar Patel’s background

After graduating with first-class distinction from Long Island University in 2010, Mr. Tejaskumar began his career in the Research and Development Division of the Cardiology Department at the New York University School of Medicine. At NYU, he concentrated on studying ion translocating mechanisms, including channels, exchangers, and pumps, in various diseases. Under the mentorship of Dr. Eirini Kalogiannis, Mr. Patel successfully evaluated the role of ATP-sensitive K+ channels in cardiac muscles.

This early research led to the authorship of a review article titled “Methods for Measuring and Evaluating the Role of ATP-Sensitive Potassium Channels in Cardiac Muscles,” which was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology. Building on this foundational work, Mr. Patel developed advanced cellular and molecular biology methods to investigate cell characteristics, parts, and chemical processes. His primary focus was understanding how molecules regulate cellular activity and growth, thereby advancing the field of molecular and cellular biology.

Further studies and research

Based on Mr. Patel’s credentials and expertise, he was invited to join the rheumatology division in the Department of Medicine at NYU’s School of Medicine in 2012. Ranked #8 nationally in rheumatology, the group Patel worked with was deeply engaged in research aimed at better understanding rheumatic conditions and improving patient care.

“Our goal was to investigate the symbiotic relationship between gut microbiota in patients with never-treated, recent-onset psoriatic arthritis (PsA),” Patel states. This research was pivotal in exploring how gut flora, the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract, impacts the development and progression of psoriatic arthritis. Through this work, Mr. Patel and his colleagues sought to uncover new diagnostic markers and therapeutic targets to enhance the treatment of PsA and improve patient outcomes.

Leading the Cytogenetics department at MSKCC

Mr. Patel’s career progression led him to senior of the microarray division of the cytogenetics department at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) in Manhattan, New York City. MSKCC is a renowned cancer treatment and research institution, consistently ranked as the #2 hospital for cancer care in the nation.

“I take pride in being part of a tradition spanning more than a century in molecular cytogenetics, focusing on cancer diagnosis and treatment,” Patel says. He highlights that his team’s efforts have significantly improved patient survival rates from 5% to more than 95% over the course of a century.

For the past 11 years, Mr. Patel has been dedicated to serving his department in critical roles, focusing on developing and validating various diagnostic molecular markers and test platforms for routine patient samples. One of his most significant contributions has been leading the development and validation of chromosomal microarray (CMA) testing in oncology. This includes testing for hematologic malignancies in blood and bone marrow, as well as fresh and fixed (FFPE) solid tumors. The CMA testing that Patel works on provides critical information for diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment planning.

Currently, Mr. Patel is deeply immersed in advancing and validating Optical Genome Mapping (OGM). Optical Genome Mapping is an innovative technology that enables high-resolution analysis of large eukaryotic genomes, facilitating the detection of structural variations and offering valuable insights into genetic disorders and diseases.

A key strength of Optical Genome Mapping lies in its proprietary software, which empowers users to conduct a wide range of bioinformatic analyses. This includes visualizing and identifying various structural variations (SV) detected through OGM, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, inversions, translocations, ring chromosomes, complex rearrangements, absence of heterozygosity (AOH), and triploidy.

Mr. Patel’s proficiency in pioneering laboratory techniques, combined with his expertise in Bioinformatics and Genomics, plays a crucial role in uncovering novel diagnostic biomarkers for diverse diseases. The insights gained from his efforts are poised to advance healthcare in the United States by providing invaluable solutions and perspectives.

A passion for science

Mr. Patel has a profound passion for science and STEM. From conducting research to mentoring, he states that he “aims to foster curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity.” He adds that serving as a STEM judge allows him to continue his mission to engage and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.

“Each project presents a unique challenge, requiring me to draw upon my scientific background to assess its merit, complexity, and applicability,” Patel says. “Providing feedback and support to participants has been immensely fulfilling, and interacting with fellow judges and organizers has broadened my understanding of the STEM landscape.”

Beyond his passion for science, technology, and molecular biology, Mr. Patel is committed to disseminating his research within the healthcare community. He leverages his technical expertise to ensure that the benefits of his work extend beyond the laboratory.

“Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, I aim to contribute to the ongoing improvement of healthcare practices,” he says. Mr. Patel’s dedication to both his scientific pursuits and his role as a mentor reflects his commitment to advancing healthcare and inspiring future leaders in STEM.