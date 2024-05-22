Transforming cloud data management through strategic innovations

Photo by fauxelson Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

“A notable shift is taking place in cloud data management, driven by innovators,” states Ramkannan Avadainayagam, a digital technologist. His words hint at advancements in the cloud data industry that could redefine how organizations use data for competitive advantage.

Authoritative reports indicate the global cloud data management market will experience substantial growth. It is projected to increase from $12.3 billion in 2022 to a staggering $37.6 billion by 2027 — a 24.9% compound annual growth rate.

Such growth necessitates fresh strategies in administering large volumes of data while navigating the intricacies of cloud environments.

Ramkannan’s impact on cloud data management

Ramkannan has over two decades of hands-on cloud data management, including key positions at industry leaders like IBM, Oracle, Teradata, and HP. His mindset and dedication to advancing the field led to his selection as one of Accenture’s first big data and artificial intelligence (AI) hires. He took on multifaceted roles there, including consulting analytics lead and chief architect for big data and AI. His extensive consulting experience and product expertise in big data have culminated in his current position as the competency director for cloud-scale big data analytics at NCS Group.

Under Ramkannan’s leadership, NCS Group has supported inventive work in cloud data optimization, notably in big data analytics and generative AI technologies. His approach to cloud data optimization goes beyond technical abilities and includes a humanistic perspective.

This philosophy also guides him as he manages the technical aspects of data management and strategizes on recruiting and retaining top talent. He conducts interviews for niche Big Data and AI product technologies, namely Cloudera, Snowflake Data On Cloud, Databricks Data on Cloud, AWS Big Data, Microsoft Azure Big Data, and Google Big Query. He emphasizes the importance of melding technical skills with knowledge of human factors in cloud data optimization. This means scrutinizing data while understanding the people who analyze it.

Ramkannan’s leadership at Accenture (Singapore and USA) and NCS Group have impacted Fortune 500 companies in North America, Australia, and ASEAN, particularly in Singapore, the Phillippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, which have quickly adopted his progressive strategies for cloud data optimization. These companies have seen advances in big data and AI utilization. Ramkannan’s guidance has influenced their business operations, from improving predictive analytics to bettering decisions through machine learning.

For instance, Ramkannan has authored a whitepaper with Talend, a leading big data and AI data integration firm. Titled “Compliance Considerations for Public Agencies: An Introduction to Singapore’s Data Governance and Protection Frameworks,” it helps organizations in Singapore comprehend foundational information practices and concepts of data governance, such as collection limitations, data quality, security safeguards, and accountability. It explores these pillars within the context of the technology, service dimensions, and processes that public agencies must consider when implementing their data governance compliance frameworks.

By merging large data pools with actionable insights, Ramkannan directs companies toward data-informed decision-making in the cloud era. He states, “We’re developing an ecosystem where decisions are consistently based on data, regardless of scale.”

Addressing challenges in modern cloud data management

Ramkannan has led the development and adoption of cloud-native big data and AI technologies. These include Cloudera on public cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, as well as Databricks and Snowflake on both Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. These have streamlined data management, amplified scalability, and accelerated time-to-insight. His work has resulted in a 15-20% improvement in productivity and a 20% reduction in costs for clients who have adopted his Open Source AI Solutions.

Ramkannan’s cloud data optimization strategies have also been recognized. He has served as a resource speaker at industry conferences. He delivered a keynote address at the Data-Driven Government Festival of Innovation 2020.

Not all industry experts, however, share his optimism about cloud data. When asked about Ramkannan’s approach, one analyst responded, “While cloud data management holds potential, the speed of innovation often outpaces organizations’ ability to adapt. These solutions demand proper management and a deep understanding of business objectives.”

Despite criticisms, Ramkannan remains resolute in cultivating a data-driven culture within organizations. He empowers businesses to leverage their data as a strategic asset. “Proper data management is the lifeblood of modern organizations. Embracing data-driven decision-making can unlock agility, growth, and competitive advantage,” Ramkannan affirms.

Fostering a data-driven culture

Ramkannan continues to contribute to the industry’s future with his work and pursuit of excellence.

“Like anything in life,” Ramkannan reflects, “the key to success is learning to manage what resources you have. Cloud-stored data is no different. With the right mindset and a cautious approach, we can enhance data-driven decision-making.”