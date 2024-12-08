Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Transformative technology for the coordinated improvement of agricultural yields

Dissecting the genomes of excellent varieties of annual double-cropping crops.
Avatar photo

Published

A water-saving irrigation system revived Iraqi farmer Mohammed Sami's crops -- and hopes
A water-saving irrigation system revived Iraqi farmer Mohammed Sami's crops -- and hopes - Copyright AFP AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
A water-saving irrigation system revived Iraqi farmer Mohammed Sami's crops -- and hopes - Copyright AFP AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

The global demand and consumption of agricultural crops is increasing at a rapid pace. It is estimated that the global yield needs to increase at an average annual rate of 1.73 percent to sustainably produce food, feed, fibre and bioenergy for 10 billion people in 2050.

Globally, agricultural productivity is struggling to keep pace with population growth, highlighting the importance of research into traditional practices as well as new ones. Such improvements require special scientific collaboration.

Agronomy

Crop Science (or ‘agronomy’) is a multi-disciplinary field which focuses on research and development of plant-based crops. The subject includes scientific knowledge and understanding of the cultivation, management, processing and production of crops.

For low income countries especially, crop science enables a deep review of important agricultural issues and challenges to take place.

Agricultural produce growing. Image by Tim Sandle.

Challenges include resource planning, including resource use that is consistent with sustainable production of food, feed, fibre and fuel. production, processing and marketing of food and non-food products.

Henan Agricultural University

The crop science discipline has prominent advantages and distinct features in the research about the theory and technology for the coordinated improvement of yields and efficiency of annual double-cropping crops. This approach is being pioneered at Henan Agricultural University. The crop science discipline was initially established in 1912. In 2007, crop science was recognized as a first-level national key discipline.

Recent progress has focused on the scientific issues of the interaction between crop growth and development with the environment. For example, by dissecting the genomes of excellent varieties of annual double-cropping crops and innovating research methods in functional genomics, scientists have mined functional genes related to excellent traits such as crop growth and development.

Hence, as a science there is considerable focus upon the chemical, physical, and biological relationships of crops and the soils nurturing them.

Farmers. Photo courtesy of USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service., Public Domain

Disease resistant crops

Other areas of research include a better understanding of disease resistance and heat tolerance. Another important line of inquiry is nutrient efficiency.

Some of these areas feed into environmental sustainability. Crop science can provide improved resource use efficiencies for water, fertilisers and labour, as key components of optimising environmental and economically sustainable food production.

Such research provides theoretical guidance and genetic resources for the breeding of new crop varieties that are high-yielding, high-quality, disease-resistant, and stress-tolerant, and offers technical support for improving crop production efficiency.

In this article:agreiculture, Crops, Farming, low income, Plants, Science
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Japanese 89-year-old Tomiji Suzuki started coding in retirement and is now making apps for the fast-growing elderly demographic Japanese 89-year-old Tomiji Suzuki started coding in retirement and is now making apps for the fast-growing elderly demographic

Life

Op-Ed: Retirement age, pensions, revenue, and nutcase economics

Rational economics will get you out of this mess. Learn how.

15 hours ago
The Christmas lights are already on all over Britain The Christmas lights are already on all over Britain

Business

UK retailers feed off public affection for festive ads

What is clear is how companies can increasingly "leverage the value of that advert across multiple different platforms, not just TV. 

9 hours ago
Children enjoy a Christmas magic show at the Flower Garland kindergarten Children enjoy a Christmas magic show at the Flower Garland kindergarten

Life

Two thirds of poorest families in UK miss out on childcare

If the government doesn’t think differently about the delivery, it could leave the poorest children and families far behind.

2 hours ago

Life

French first lady helps keep Trump, Bidens apart at Notre Dame

The presence of Trump and the outgoing president's family presented protocol planners with a headache.

23 hours ago