Tourists save 112 million-year-old dinosaur tracksite from further damage

Inspectors from the Bureau of Land Management examine damage to the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Track site. Source - U.S. Bureau of Land Management
One of the top sites in the United States to see footprints made by dinosaurs was damaged by a modern dinosaur of sorts – a backhoe.

The mess unfolded in January this year after a construction crew arrived to build a new boardwalk for tourists at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite in Utah. The extent of the harm to the footprints was detailed in a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) report on the January incident published last week.

The report noted that the damage was evaluated as minor, and would have been much worse if local residents had not spotted tire tracks from heavy machinery on the ground. The BLM immediately halted the construction work, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

But fractures to the rims of several of the delicate prints cannot be repaired at the Mill Canyon dinosaur track site, where at least 10 species of dinosaur are known to have left more than 200 individual tracks dating to the early cretaceous period, about 112 million tears ago.

According to The Guardian, the report says the damage was caused by both foot traffic and construction equipment as a contractor used a backhoe to remove the old boardwalk at the site’s most popular area to replace it with a new, raised platform from which the public could view the tracks.

“As a result, trace fossils were damaged,” the report, written by BLM paleontologist Brent Breithaupt, states. “Unfortunately [one] trace was repeatedly driven over, as recent tire tracks indicate that this area was impacted by the backhoe and other vehicles.”

All the areas where the damage occurred, Breithaupt noted, “should have been flagged for avoidance, and construction crews should have avoided driving vehicles in the area.”

“To ensure this does not happen again, we will follow the recommendations in the assessment, seek public input, and work with the paleontology community as we collectively move forward on constructing boardwalks at the interpretive site,” the bureau said in a statement.

The irreparable damage, however, angered environmentalists. “I’m absolutely outraged that the BLM has apparently destroyed one of the world’s most important paleontological resources,” Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the center for biological diversity, said in a statement when the incident occurred.

“This careless disregard for these irreplaceable traces of the past is appalling. It really calls into question the bureau’s competence as a land-management agency.”

