Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer into darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle.

Published

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness
Total solar eclipse on December 4 - Copyright AFP JEFF KOWALSKY
Total solar eclipse on December 4 - Copyright AFP JEFF KOWALSKY

A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica from summer into darkness early Saturday in a rare astronomical spectacle witnessed by a handful of scientists and thrill-seekers — and countless penguins.

“The visibility was excellent,” said Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH), who was on site to witness “totality” at 0746 GMT, with the “ring of fire” phase lasting just over 40 seconds.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth. For the eclipse to be total, the Sun, Moon and Earth must be directly aligned.

Totality was visible only in Antarctica, experienced by a small number of scientists, experts and adventure tourists — who paid some $40,000 for the privilege.

Streamed live by NASA from the Union Glacier camp in Antarctica, the eclipse began at 0700 GMT as the Moon began to move in front of the Sun, coming to an end at 0806 GMT.

The Union Glacier camp is situated about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north of the South Pole.

According to NASA, a partial eclipse was also visible across parts of the southern hemisphere, including parts of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia.

The last total solar eclipse in Antarctica occurred on November 23, 2003 and the next one will not be until 2039.

An annular solar eclipse — in which the Moon obscures all but an outer ring of the Sun — is set to sweep across North America in October 2023, followed by a total eclipse in April 2024.

In this article:Antarctica, Solar eclipse
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Ontario reports 1,000+ COVID-19 cases for first time since May 2021

Ontario, Canada is reporting 1,031 new cases of COVID-19, including a new case of the Omicron variant.

21 hours ago
US vows to prevent any Russian invasion of Ukraine US vows to prevent any Russian invasion of Ukraine

World

US vows to prevent any Russian invasion of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden, shown here meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in September, has vowed to protect Ukraine from Russian attack - Copyright Afghan...

22 hours ago
IMF says chief economist taking top leadership role IMF says chief economist taking top leadership role

Business

IMF says chief economist taking top leadership role

The IMF for the first time will have women in the two top leadership positions when chief economists Gita Gopinath takes the No 2...

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Renewable power installations are set for a record year, says IEA

According to a new International Energy Agency (IEA) report, renewable electricity growth is accelerating faster than ever worldwide.

7 hours ago