Top US cyber official meets NATO allies on Russian threats

The top White House official for cyber security began a tour of European NATO allies to prepare for potential Russian cyber attacks.

The top White House official for cyber security began a tour of European NATO allies Tuesday to prepare for potential Russian attacks in cyberspace, senior US officials said.

Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, will start in Brussels for meetings with NATO to “enhance national and alliance resilience in cyberspace, including deterring, disrupting, and responding to further Russian aggression against Ukraine, neighboring states, and in our respective countries,” the officials said.

The US officials, sharing details of the trip  in a statement on condition of anonymity, said Neuberger will next go to Poland for meetings with Polish and Baltic cyber chiefs.

She is also due to consult with members of eastern European NATO countries, known as the B9 group, and have virtual meetings with German and French officials.

“Our focus is on ensuring that the United States and our allies and partners are prepared for any cyber-related contingency and prepared to respond in the current environment. We will also discuss how we will coordinate and support Ukraine, and each other, in the event that cyberattacks occur,” officials said.

“It will be crucial for the US and allies and partners to be united.”

Russia has massed a formidable military force on Ukraine’s borders.

Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger will consult with NATO allies in Europe on potential cyber attacks from Russia

Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger will consult with NATO allies in Europe on potential cyber attacks from Russia – Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File CHIP SOMODEVILLA

Although Moscow insists it has no intention to invade, it already seized the Crimea region in 2014 and backs a bloody separatist rebellion in the Russian-speaking east of Ukraine.

US and European officials warn that short of a military attack, Russia could still inflict considerable damage on Ukraine’s stability through cyberattacks.

“The Russians understand that disabling or destroying critical infrastructure — including power and communications — can augment pressure on a country’s government, military and population and accelerate their acceding to Russian objectives,” the senior US officials said.

Moscow denies any aggressive intentions, saying the more than 100,000 troops being deployed just outside Ukraine are conducting exercises.

The Kremlin, however, says that it feels threatened by NATO and will not climb down if the United States does not agree to permanently exclude non-NATO member Ukraine from the Western alliance, as well as pull back forces in other eastern European countries.

