Toast Summit empowers women in tech, one slice at a time

When was the last time you went to a tech event with 500 attendees and more than 96% of the people in the room were women?

If you were in Calgary today, you would have seen just that, as droves of bright blazers descended upon Platform Calgary to talk about creating more opportunities for women in tech, and what’s needed to fix the growing equity gaps for women.

Toast is Canada’s first women-focused tech recruitment partner and a growing community, co-founded by April Hicke and Marissa McNeelands.

Spurred on by their own frustration with lacklustre mentorship opportunities and a tech industry that too often leaves women behind, the pair decided to take matters into their own hands. They launched Toast in 2022 as a community-driven platform to shake up how women are supported, hired, and promoted in the tech world.

The idea for the Toast Summit came from a similar experience: McNeelands, feeling dissatisfied after attending a polished but superficial women’s conference, texted Hicke with an idea to create a new kind of summit — one specifically designed for women in tech.

“We felt like other events were missing key elements,” said McNeelands. “They lacked relatable content, and meaningful networking felt unattainable. It was all just too polished and disconnected from the reality most women face in tech.”

Hicke, despite her initial resistance (“I told Marissa to lose my number,” she joked), soon jumped on the bandwagon.

Since then, Toast has committed that it will do things differently.

“We aren’t closing deals on golf courses,” Hicke told Digital Journal who sponsored the event. “We’re taking our clients to the spa. We’re pushing boundaries in how business is done, and showing other women what’s possible.”

One of the unique aspects of the Toast Summit is its dual focus on connection and disconnection. McNeelands emphasized that the summit is not just a place to network but also a space where women can feel safe to “let the mask down.”

“Often, being the ‘lonely only’ on a tech team means you can’t show up as your authentic self. Here, you don’t have to qualify your presence. You belong because you’re here.”

Complete with firesides, panel discussions, networking, a sprinkle of spa-like wellness activities, and puppies for good measure, the Toast Summit followed through with its promise to be different and challenge the status quo with grit and grace.

Is diversity, equity and inclusion dead?

The Toast Summit kicked off with a panel discussion between McNeelands and Margaux Miller, director of community and talent learning at Toptal.

And they were tackling a tough question: Is diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) dead?

With many initiatives seeing cuts due to shrinking funding and political shifts, the panel asked whether traditional DEI efforts are still relevant in today’s workplace.

The stats are tough to swallow.

While more than 37% of technical graduates are women, more than half — 56% — leave the industry mid-career, often citing hostile work environments and limited opportunities.

And Miller threw in a surprising twist: companies that include DEI statements in job postings actually get fewer applications from women and people of colour.

“People don’t want to feel commodified or like a token hire,” Miller explained.

McNeelands and Miller agreed that while DEI might be struggling at the corporate level, the real power is in community-led efforts.

“It’s not about checking boxes, it’s about building real connections and fostering a sense of belonging,” McNeelands said.

So, is DEI dead? Not quite. But McNeelands and Miller believe the future of inclusion lies in grassroots communities rising together, rather than relying on top-down initiatives that often miss the mark.

How can women break into tech?

Natalie Taylor of StackAdapt tackled the daunting topic of breaking into the tech industry. Featuring insights from Nneyen Umana (Helcim), Iva Kubikova (the51), and Amenze Sholanke (Ambyint).

Peppered with their own personal stories, they shared a roadmap for women trying to navigate the often overwhelming tech job market.

Umana understood the struggle well, sharing that she spent a full year on her job search, and relying on sending out resumes is not a silver bullet.

“Instead of firing off resumes, I focused on becoming part of the community,” she said, underscoring the importance of building relationships over simply sending applications. Kubikova and Sholanke agreed, highlighting that while cold emails rarely work, volunteering can open doors in unexpected ways.

As the discussion shifted to interview preparation, the panellists offered practical, confidence-boosting advice.

“Don’t stress about what you don’t know — focus on what you do know,” Umana urged, while Kubikova added that curiosity can turn interviews into conversations rather than stressful interrogations.

The message was clear: breaking into tech is challenging, but by being bold, curious, and community-driven, the journey becomes much more rewarding.

How do you balance purpose and profit?

When it comes to starting a business, there’s always going to be conversations about where money will come from. And the women entrepreneurs at Toast Summit made the case that it is actually possible to do well and do good.

Hilary Kilgour, managing partner at Audaxa Ventures, kicked off the session by noting a shift in corporate priorities. “We’re seeing more businesses today driven by impact, not just profit,” she said.

Latchmi Raghunanan, CEO of Maman Biomedical, shared how her own fertility struggles inspired her mission to support women through science. “This is a solvable problem — and I can solve it, and I’m not apologizing that making money is part of my purpose.”

Closing the gender pay gap

“The gender pay gap has tripled over the past five years,” Hicke stated bluntly as she opened the fireside chat with Viet Vu. In Canadian tech, women now earn $20,000 less than men on average — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Vu, manager of economic research at The Dais at TMU, shared grim findings from his recent research. Spoiler: the number of women in technical roles hasn’t budged in two decades.

“I think the whole narrative that justifies inclusion because it is a fit for business and the economy is a tiny bit silly,” he said. “If you think about the other side of that, it’s saying that we don’t have to care about inclusion if it’s bad for business or if it doesn’t benefit the economy.”

The conversation shifted to what’s next: engaging men.

Hicke acknowledged the hesitation men feel about stepping up as allies. Vu called for creating spaces where men can fumble through learning without fear, urging trust as the key to making real progress.

“Women are already doing the work,” Vu said. “Men need to join them — but they have to earn their trust first.”

Getting the right mindset

It can be easy to fall victim to negative feedback loops in your mind as you make your way up the proverbial career ladder — but there are always ways to knock yourself out of it.

Chris McMartin, Kim Belair, Callie Lissinna, and three-time Olympian and 2024 Olympic Bronze Medalist, Eleanor Harvey, revealed how they’ve broken through traditional limitations in their industries and the mindsets that helped get them there.

“Motivation comes and goes,” said Harvey. “But consistency is what keeps you moving forward, even on the tough days.”

For her, success in her fencing career hasn’t been about waiting for the perfect moment or burst of energy, but about showing up and putting in the work day after day. The result, Canada’s first Olympic medal in fencing.

On the topic of burnout, Belair provided a refreshingly simple analogy: “Pretend your stress is a fish, and put it in an aquarium for a while. Let it swim around while you focus on something else.”

In a culture that often glorifies overwork, Belair reminded attendees that stepping back can be just as important as pushing through, and that taking time to recharge is crucial for solving big problems.

How women can secure their place in tech

Shanlee Von Vegesack, a lawyer with Fasken, shared a stark reality with the audience at the Toast Summit: nearly 50% of women exit the tech industry by age 35, often due to burnout and work-life balance struggles.

To stay ready for these realities, she and a panel of experts shared insight on how to future-proof careers for women in tech.

“We have to work harder to get to where we want to be,” Von Vegesack said.

Joanna Wynn, head of channel partnerships at Helcim, stressed the importance of curiosity and adaptability.

“Curiosity is very transferable into tech,” she said, noting that this mindset is crucial for navigating industry changes that will inevitably come.

As for the challenges of striking a work-life balance, Christine Tatham, chief people officer at Redbrick, advocated for intentional self-care.

“You really need to take care of yourself,” she advised, using the analogy of putting on your own oxygen mask first.

Finally, the panellists encouraged women to recognize the value of their past experiences. Wynn urged attendees to embrace risk-taking, emphasizing that while the first leap may be daunting, it becomes easier with practice.

Flipping the script with the infamous “Men in Tech” panel

Women in tech are often asked irrelevant or biased questions about their gender rather than their expertise.

Closing out the day was Toast’s now famous “Men in Tech” panel where executive-level men in tech were asked the same types of irrelevant questions that women frequently face.

The goal is to highlight the stark differences in how men and women are treated in professional settings, using humour to shed light on a serious issue.

Moderator Ada Slivinski asked a slew of questions of Tate Hackert, Derek Armstrong, Kevin Kliman and Court Ellingson, including:

Tell me about your experience working in tech as a man

What’s it like raising money as a founder, with your unique perspective as a man?

You’re young and probably thinking about starting a family, so how will that impact your role?

How will you tell investors about balancing being home baking sourdough while also building your little business?

The Toast panel wrapped with the speakers offering an honest reflection of the privilege they have, how uncomfortable it feels to be asked questions that have nothing to do with experience and their work, and what it’s like to be different from everyone else in the room.