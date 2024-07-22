TikTok: Dodging the popular app’s biggest scams

US and other Western officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of TikTok with young people, alleging it allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users - Copyright AFP Antonin UTZ

TikTok has become one of the most popular apps in the world, with over 1.5 billion users at the end of 2023, with its popularity steadily increasing since its international launch in 2018.

The community is also home to a large number of scammers, taking advantage of users who are still navigating the platform’s relative newness and causing people to lose money, time and identity.

Cybersecurity expert Trevor Cooke, from EarthWeb, has told Digital Journal about most common scams on the short video app, and gives insider tips and tricks to avoid trouble.

Fake Giveaways

How it works: These are posted by accounts who are really just looking to gain more followers. Oftentimes there’s a promise of a prize if you tag a certain number of friends or follow them and other accounts.

How to avoid: “Giveaway scams are hard to spot because there is no accountability if a user is chosen to win or if they actually get the prize promised,” says Cooke. “It’s better to just ignore these and scroll away as fast as possible, so the algorithm doesn’t pick up on your activity and show you more similar content”.

Easy Money Offers

How it works: These are often from accounts that promise easy financial success and paint themselves as financial gurus. Oftentimes the users will direct people to a link or even directly message you with a link to invest in something.

How to avoid: “There’s no real way to get-rich-quick from strangers messaging you on TikTok,” notes Cooke. “Often scammers will send messages that may seem personal and have lots of money-related emojis. Block and report these accounts so less similar content shows up on your feed”.

Duplicated Celebrity/Influencer Accounts

How it works: Scammers tend to use the exact same photo and nearly the same username as popular creators to gain followers, send scams to, or even inappropriately message. These accounts also post the exact same videos, so their pages look nearly indistinguishable from the real thing.

How to avoid: “The TikTok blue check mark that verifies real users is very distinct, it shouldn’t look like any emoji,” comments Cooke. “Make sure to look at the amount of followers the user that messaged you has – if it seems low it’s probably a scam”.

Romance Scams

How it works: This scam is very personal, it’s usually a user that wants to emotionally connect with you. Maybe they claim they share a common interest to get the conversation going. Oftentimes, they end up lying about their identity and are not who they say they are and emotionally manipulate their victims. Sometimes they convince who they’re chatting with to send them money or gifts.

How to avoid: “Make sure you educate kids and teenagers on romance scams, and check in on them often,” advises Cooke. “For adults, many people meet their romantic partners online. TikTok just may not be the best place to do it. If they refuse to continue to speak with you outside the app, share what they look like or other details, it’s probably someone faking you out”.

Bot Accounts

How it works: These accounts are run by computers, not by people. They will reply to one of your comments, comment on your videos, or message you directly. Bot accounts try to trick you into giving up personal details, such as banking information, or direct you to other websites to scam you.

How to avoid: “Never ever share any personal details on TikTok, even in private messages,” says Cooke. “Bot accounts will often slip up and use strange words or phrasing in messages. If this happens, block and report them”.

Phishing

How it works: Phishing usually comes in the form of an email pretending to be from TikTok. They’re asking for login information and then using that information to hack into your account and steal it from you. Sometimes your account will be impossible to recover.

How to avoid: “The only time TikTok will ever ask for your login information is when you’re initially logging in on the app or website,” states Cooke. “Anything outside of that is fake and dangerous. Delete, block, and report any suspicious emails”.

Promoted Scam Apps

How it works: Bot accounts on TikTok will post videos or comments promoting an app. If downloaded, these apps can infect your devices with malware and viruses and try to steal your personal information.

How to avoid: “Don’t download any apps you know nothing about, especially if you can’t find any website or legitimate user reviews on other parts of the internet,” indicates Cooke.