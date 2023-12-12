Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Threads countdown teases app’s potential EU launch

AFP

Published

Instagram parent company launched Threads in July but EU users have been unable to access the platform
Instagram parent company launched Threads in July but EU users have been unable to access the platform - Copyright AFP Photo Nicholas KAMM
Instagram parent company launched Threads in July but EU users have been unable to access the platform - Copyright AFP Photo Nicholas KAMM

The wait could be over for internet users in the European Union keen to sign up to Threads, an Instagram app.

Meta-owned Instagram launched Threads in the United States and elsewhere in July but EU users cannot access the platform because the company was wary of Brussels’ regulatory oversight before any roll-out.

Now though, when anyone in the EU visits the Threads website there is a countdown timer that ends on Thursday at 1100 GMT. People outside of the EU see the usual log-in page.

EU users can also search for a “ticket” and find a digital invitation with a countdown and the words “Threads EU launch” as well as a QR code.

Speculation is now rising that this means that the app will be made available in the bloc. Contacted by AFP, Instagram refused to comment.

The Wall Street Journal had reported last month that Instagram planned to launch Threads in the EU in December.

Threads has been portrayed as a challenger to X, formerly known as Twitter, which remains one of the world’s biggest social media platforms despite its struggles following tech tycoon Elon Musk’s takeover in 2022.

Within the first few hours of Threads’ launch in 100 countries, more than 30 million people signed up, according to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which also owns Facebook.

The EU has built a powerful legal armoury to rein in Big Tech, including the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that curbs how the world’s “gatekeeper” companies do business online.

Meta had been wary of the DMA, a source close to the matter said in July.

The company has come under heavy scrutiny in Europe for how it handles personal data, and has struggled to comply with the EU’s strict rules on data privacy.

Since November, Facebook and Instagram users in Europe have been told they must pay to use Meta’s social networks if they want to continue to avail of those EU data-privacy protections, or they can opt for a “free” version that harvests their personal data for targeted advertising.

That “pay for privacy” approach is running the gauntlet of two legal challenges.

Zuckerberg has said he wants a “public conversations app” for more than a billion people as he seeks to capitalise on Musk’s chaotic ownership of Twitter and turn his app into the go-to platform for celebrities, companies and politicians.

Instagram has more than two billion users that it hopes will turn to its Threads spin-off.

X, meanwhile, says it has more than 200 million daily users.

In this article:Eu, Tech, Threads, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Hong Kong city leader John Lee (centre L) said this year's election was 'the last piece of the puzzle to implement the principle of patriots ruling Hong Kong' Hong Kong city leader John Lee (centre L) said this year's election was 'the last piece of the puzzle to implement the principle of patriots ruling Hong Kong'

World

Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ elections see lowest-ever turnout

Hong Kong city leader John Lee (centre L) said this year's election was 'the last piece of the puzzle to implement the principle of...

24 hours ago
Northern Gaza has been decimated by Israeli bombardments Northern Gaza has been decimated by Israeli bombardments

World

Op-Ed: How many morons do you need at a Congressional hearing about anti-Semitism? This many.

This “debate” is effectively destroying the credibility of American academia. Well done, guys.

20 hours ago
Israel continued to pound Gaza with heavy artillery Israel continued to pound Gaza with heavy artillery

World

Israel bombs south Gaza after Hamas hostage threat

Israel continued to pound Gaza with heavy artillery - Copyright AFP Una SABLJAKOVICMai Yaghi with Chloe Rouveyrolles-Bazire in JerusalemIsrael bombed southern Gaza’s main city...

22 hours ago
Tusk has promised to unblock billions of euros in EU aid that have been frozen because of long-standing tensions Tusk has promised to unblock billions of euros in EU aid that have been frozen because of long-standing tensions

World

Polish parliament set to usher in new pro-EU government

The Polish parliament on Monday is expected to vote out a populist cabinet and approve a pro-EU government led by Donald Tusk.

19 hours ago