Thousands protest in Serbian city over fatal roof collapse

Protesters lift up red painted hands to symbolise what they say is government neglect and mismanagement - Copyright AFP I-Hwa CHENG

Ognjen ZORIC

Thousands of protesters, red paint and smashed windows at the city hall: The Serbian city where a train station roof collapsed last week killing 14 people was at boiling point Tuesday evening.

The deadly accident in Novi Sad struck just months after the station completed a years-long renovation.

It sparked outrage in Serbia where people have taken to the streets and social media users are demanding the resignation of government officials for what they allege is weak oversight on construction and development projects.

“I’m here because one six-year-old girl will never blow out seven candles on her birthday cake,” protester Maja Gledic told AFP.

“This little girl had a nine-year-old sister who won’t be blowing (her) ten (birthday) candles either,” the 50-year-old saleswoman said, referring to two little sisters who were among the victims.

“How many (dead) children we still have to count for this to be over?”, Gledic said barely holding back tears.

Three people, aged between 18 and 24, were seriously injured in the accident, and they were still in critical condition on Tuesday.

So far 48 people have been questioned in an investigation into the accident, according to the authorities.

Construction Minister Goran Vesic resigned earlier Tuesday, saying he made the move “as a responsible man who wants to show by personal example that in today’s Serbia there is moral responsibility due to the terrible tragedy”.

The minister said on X he was quitting with a “clear conscience”.

But, for the protesters in Novi Sad, who first gathered in font of the train station and observed a minute of silence for the victims, it was not enough.

“You are guilty!” one of the organisers told the authorities, speaking from an improvised stage.

Many held banners that read: “Crime”, with their hands painted red.

The protesters chanted: “Prison, prison!” and “Arrest the criminals”.

– ‘Victims of regime’ –

“These fourteen dead and three wounded are, above all, victims of this regime and of everything that is happening in Serbia over the last twelve years”, protester Vladimir Gvozdenovic, a 60-year-old economist, told AFP.

“This accident did not come by itself. It is the product of arrogance, impudence and thievery of this country and these authorities. Eventually, their criminal manner of running the country results in the death of people.”

For Gvozdenovic and fellow protesters, the ruling nationalist SNS party is guilty of negligence in overseeing public infrastructure construction projects that are proliferating across the country.

From the train station the protesters marched to the city hall where dozens of them threw red paint, stones, bottles and flares at the building, smashing its windows.

Police inside the building responded with pepper spray, while other protesters tried to intervene, shouting “don’t destroy our city,” in a very tense atmosphere, according to an AFP reporter.

Meanwhile, President Aleksandar Vucic pledged to punish those responsible for the violence.

“My message to them (protesters) is that the police are very restrained tonight, not only because of them, but also because of the reverence we show for the victims of the terrible tragedy,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

Vucic pledged that “everyone who participated in this will be punished”.

The central railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia’s second-largest city, underwent three years of renovation that was completed in July, though Serbia Railways said the collapsed outdoor roof had not been part of the renovations.