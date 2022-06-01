Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

The world’s largest living organism is a single seagrass over 4,500 years old

The world’s largest plant is a self-cloning sea grass known as Poseidon’s ribbon weed, found in Australia

Published

Shark Bay, in Western Australia is home to a lot of sea grass and happy Dugongs... Credit - Murray Foubister, CC SA 2.0.
Shark Bay, in Western Australia is home to a lot of sea grass and happy Dugongs... Credit - Murray Foubister, CC SA 2.0.

Scientists in Australia have discovered the world’s largest living organism, which is roughly the size of 20,000 football fields and about 4,500 years old. It’s a seagrass known as Poseidon’s ribbon weed, or Posidonia australis, which started as a seed spawned from two different species.

Posidonia australis is a seagrass commonly found along the southern coastlines of Australia – and is not to be confused with seaweed – which is an algae.  Jane Edgeloe, a University of Western Australia Ph.D. candidate, likens its appearance to a spring onion, according to the New York Times.

Ms. Edgeloe and her colleagues made their discovery while doing a genetic survey of Posidonia grasses in different areas of Shark Bay, Australia, where the researchers pulled up shoots of Posidonia from 10 different meadows. 

On land, the researchers analyzed and compared the grasses’ DNA. They published their results Wednesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B

More about this amazing seagrass

First of all, the scientists were looking for genetic differences in ribbon weed over a large area, and they found out just how big that area was. The monster-sized plant covers about 200 square kilometers (77 sq miles), or about 20,000 rugby fields, or just over three times the size of Manhattan island.

The researchers were trying to get plants with genetic differences, and they did collect 116 samples taken up to 110 miles apart. A total of 18,000 genetic markers in various samples were examined.

What the scientists found out was nothing short of mind-blowing. All the samples appeared to be from a single plant. “We thought ‘what the hell is going on here?’” said Dr. Martin Breed, an ecologist at Flinders University, reports The Guardian. “We were completely stumped.”

Edgeloe explained that the plant had spread using rhizomes in the same way that a lawn can spread from its edges by sending out runners. “The existing 200 sq km of ribbon weed meadows appear to have expanded from a single, colonizing seedling,” she said.

Ribbon weed rhizomes can grow up to 35 centimeters (13.7 inches) a year and, using that rate, the authors estimate the plant will have needed at least 4,500 years to spread as far as it has.

Posidonia is a genus of flowering plants. It contains nine species of marine plants. This seagrass is found in the seas of the Mediterranean and around the south coast of Australia. Credit – Melina Marcou, CC SA 4.0.

The ribbon weed is unique in several ways. Conditions in Shark Bay itself are challenging. The plant has found a way to survive in areas where the salinity is double that elsewhere in the bay, and can thrive in water temperatures as cold as 15C and as hot as 30C.

More interesting is how the survival of the plant, itself is linked. It has managed to hold on to all the chromosomes from its two parents, giving it inbuilt genetic diversity.

Dr. Elizabeth Sinclair, a co-author of the research at UWA, and her colleagues are still working through the secrets of the giant specimen, but she said it appears to be “largely sterile” and so has to rely on its own ability to grow, rather than disperse seeds.

Dr. Martin Breed, an ecologist at Flinders University said the fact the plant “doesn’t have sex” but had survived for so long was a puzzle. “Plants that don’t have sex tend to also have reduced genetic diversity, which they normally need when dealing with environmental change,” he said.

Here’s a bit of trivia for folks – The Poseidon’s ribbon weed meadow is about 20,000 hectares (49,000 acres) in size. The quaking Aspen trees in Utah often referred to as the world’s largest plant covers 43 hectares (108 acres).

In this article:200 sq km in size, 4500 tears old, Largest living organism, Posidonia australis, Sea grass, Sharks Bay Western Australia, spread using rhizomes
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Connie Rubio (below R) grandmother of 10-year-old Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, who died in the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, mourns with her family during a candlelight vigil for the 21 victims Connie Rubio (below R) grandmother of 10-year-old Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, who died in the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, mourns with her family during a candlelight vigil for the 21 victims

World

Uvalde lays first school shooting victims to rest

The small, traumatized Texan town of Uvalde begins Tuesday to bury its dead from an elementary school shooting that killed 19 children.

23 hours ago

Life

America’s first English settlement is now threatened by rising sea levels

Jamestown, Virginia is one of the most endangered historic sites in the nation, thanks to climate change.

20 hours ago
Local residents examine a destroyed Russian tank outside Kyiv, from which Russian forces retreated in late March to focus on the eastern Donbas region Local residents examine a destroyed Russian tank outside Kyiv, from which Russian forces retreated in late March to focus on the eastern Donbas region

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

President Joe Biden says the US will send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to help its troops repel Russian forces.

14 hours ago
Mike Hammer, seen on a 2020 visit to the Beni region when he was US ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, has been named the US envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer, seen on a 2020 visit to the Beni region when he was US ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, has been named the US envoy for the Horn of Africa

World

US taps affable veteran diplomat for Ethiopia peace bid

Mike Hammer, seen on a 2020 visit to the Beni region when he was US ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, has been named...

9 hours ago