Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

The U.S. is on track to install record solar and wind power in 2022

The 2022 Electric, Natural Gas, and Water Utilities Outlook Report spotlights trends in renewable energy growth.

Published

Power County Wind Farm - Power County, Idaho in 2012. Source - ENERGY.GOV, Public Domain
Power County Wind Farm - Power County, Idaho in 2012. Source - ENERGY.GOV, Public Domain

A new report released by S&P Global Market Intelligence states that the US will continue to install record levels of solar and wind capacity in 2022 as the energy transition intensifies.

The 2022 Electric, Natural Gas, and Water Utilities Outlook Report from S&P Global Market Intelligence spotlights trends in renewable energy growth, grid transformation, utility regulation, and capital expenditure expansion.

The country’s energy transition is continuing to build on the record-breaking amount of land-based wind energy installed last year. More wind energy was installed in 2020 than any other energy source, accounting for 42 percent of new U.S. capacity. The U.S. wind industry supports 116,800 jobs.     

“It’s going to be a record year for renewable energy development in the U.S. in 2022, with 44 GW of solar and 27 GW of wind power set to be installed alongside more than 8 GW of battery storage,” explains Richard Sansom, head of commodities research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“As the momentum of the energy transition continues to build, this report looks at how regulators and utilities are adapting to state and federal carbon reduction policies and dealing with the costs of the assets that get left behind.”

It is also expected that investments will remain on the upswing for upgrading and modernizing the country’s aging energy and water infrastructure.

Early retirement of coal-fired power plants will remain a cost challenge for utilities and state regulators with 29 GW of coal retirements planned for 2020 through 2025.

All in all, wind energy provides more than 10 percent of total in-state electricity generation in 16 states, and these are impressive numbers.

Most notably, wind power provided 57 percent of Iowa’s in-state electricity generation, while wind provided more than 30 percent of electricity in Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

Wind turbines continued to grow in size and power, leading to more energy being produced at lower costs. The average nameplate capacity of newly installed wind turbines grew 8 percent from 2019 to 2.75 MW.

More significantly, wind turbine prices have steeply declined from levels seen a decade ago, from $1,800/kW in 2008 to $770–$850 per kilowatt (kW) now – allowing for clean energy at lower costs.

In this article:investments in renewables, S&P Global, Solar power, US capacity growing, Wind power, wind turbine
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Stocks mostly up after inflation scare Stocks mostly up after inflation scare

Life

Oil prices fall as White House announces release of strategic reserves

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic petroleum reserves.

23 hours ago
India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

World

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India's government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a framework for a central bank-backed digital money.

23 hours ago

Life

Leading websites rated for accessibility for the visually impaired

Which is the most inaccessible site for the visually impaired? a new survey reveals the worst performing site.

23 hours ago
Apple profit nearly doubles as lockdowns eased Apple profit nearly doubles as lockdowns eased

Business

Q&A: The need for improved financial literacy is now paramount

Every consumer enters the financial lifecycle at different stages of readiness, so it’s important to meet them where they are, with information they need.

21 hours ago