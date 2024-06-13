The transformative journey of PV Nano Cell from printed electronics to solar cell industry

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

PV Nano Cell, a company that offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet-based, printed electronics, has had a journey marked by change and a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. Following its inception during the 2010 nanotechnology boom, the company embarked on a transformative path, navigating challenges and seizing opportunities to redefine printed electronics.

Under new leadership, PV Nano Cell embarked on a journey of technological innovation, marked by a shift from ink to paste technology. Led by Avi Magid, the company recognized the need to adapt to the industry’s changing demands, embracing paste-based solutions as a pathway to enhanced performance and efficiency. This transition represented more than just a change in approach; it signaled a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what was possible in printed electronics.

Avi Magid, CEO of PV Nano Cell, brings to the table an impressive background spanning more than 25 years in CEO and GM positions within multi-disciplinary technology companies. His expertise encompasses diverse sectors, including Semiconductor, Automotive, and Traditional Industries. With a keen eye for results, Avi has consistently enhanced revenues and profitability throughout his career. Notably, he has adeptly navigated organizations of varying sizes, from startups to enterprises with up to 1500 employees. Avi’s leadership extends across international markets, with hands-on experience in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Alongside Magid is founder and CTO Fernando de la Vega. De la Vega plays a critical role in guiding technological innovation, driving product development, and ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of technological advancements. With over two decades of experience in the industry, De la Vega brings valuable expertise to PV Nano Cell.

To accelerate time to market and address critical issues, PV Nano Cell has hired four additional industry-known individuals. This includes Dr. Richard Young, an industry material expert, and Dr. Cesar Manna, who leads the R&D team.

PV Nano Cell has made significant strides in its quest for excellence. The company gained improved control over the development process, enabling greater precision and efficiency in product refinement. This newfound control translated into enhanced customer satisfaction, as clients such as shield manufacturers and industry leaders in Germany recognized the value proposition offered by PV Nano Cell’s solutions.

Through strategic shifts, PV Nano Cell has not only improved its products but also strengthened its market position. With a focus on precision, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, the company is well-positioned for future success.

PV Nano Cell’s story serves as inspiration for companies seeking to innovate and redefine their industries. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, PV Nano Cell is poised to continue its significant contributions to printed electronics. To learn more, visit www.pvnanocell.com.