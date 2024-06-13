Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

The transformative journey of PV Nano Cell from printed electronics to solar cell industry

Under new leadership, PV Nano Cell embarked on a journey of technological innovation, marked by a shift from ink to paste technology
Avatar photo

Published

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

PV Nano Cell, a company that offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet-based, printed electronics, has had a journey marked by change and a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. Following its inception during the 2010 nanotechnology boom, the company embarked on a transformative path, navigating challenges and seizing opportunities to redefine printed electronics.

Under new leadership, PV Nano Cell embarked on a journey of technological innovation, marked by a shift from ink to paste technology. Led by Avi Magid, the company recognized the need to adapt to the industry’s changing demands, embracing paste-based solutions as a pathway to enhanced performance and efficiency. This transition represented more than just a change in approach; it signaled a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what was possible in printed electronics.

Avi Magid, CEO of PV Nano Cell, brings to the table an impressive background spanning more than 25 years in CEO and GM positions within multi-disciplinary technology companies. His expertise encompasses diverse sectors, including Semiconductor, Automotive, and Traditional Industries. With a keen eye for results, Avi has consistently enhanced revenues and profitability throughout his career. Notably, he has adeptly navigated organizations of varying sizes, from startups to enterprises with up to 1500 employees. Avi’s leadership extends across international markets, with hands-on experience in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. 

Alongside Magid is founder and CTO Fernando de la Vega. De la Vega plays a critical role in guiding technological innovation, driving product development, and ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of technological advancements. With over two decades of experience in the industry, De la Vega brings valuable expertise to PV Nano Cell.

To accelerate time to market and address critical issues, PV Nano Cell has hired four additional industry-known individuals. This includes Dr. Richard Young, an industry material expert, and Dr. Cesar Manna, who leads the R&D team.

PV Nano Cell has made significant strides in its quest for excellence. The company gained improved control over the development process, enabling greater precision and efficiency in product refinement. This newfound control translated into enhanced customer satisfaction, as clients such as shield manufacturers and industry leaders in Germany recognized the value proposition offered by PV Nano Cell’s solutions.

Through strategic shifts, PV Nano Cell has not only improved its products but also strengthened its market position. With a focus on precision, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, the company is well-positioned for future success.

PV Nano Cell’s story serves as inspiration for companies seeking to innovate and redefine their industries. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, PV Nano Cell is poised to continue its significant contributions to printed electronics. To learn more, visit www.pvnanocell.com

In this article:Solar, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

You may also like:

World

Trump’s spectre haunts Biden’s G7 trip

When Joe Biden meets world leaders at a lavish Italian resort he will be shadowed by an invisible and, for now, uninvited guest: Donald...

22 hours ago

Business

US inflation data unlikely to alter Fed plans to hold rates steady

US consumer inflation data is unlikely to sway the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to leave its key lending rate unchanged.

23 hours ago
Burgundy snails, typically foraged from woodlands in central and eastern Europe, are being bred in Japan by an entrepreneur who believes he's the only person to have successfully farmed them Burgundy snails, typically foraged from woodlands in central and eastern Europe, are being bred in Japan by an entrepreneur who believes he's the only person to have successfully farmed them

Life

Japan’s escargot entrepreneur achieves the ‘impossible’

Toshihide Takase, 76, says he is "the only person in the world" breeding this specific delicacy after four decades of trial and error.

16 hours ago
mesh conference mesh conference

Business

mesh conference delves into what it takes for companies to be successful with digital transformation

The pioneering innovation conference wraps up its second day in Calgary before moving east to Toronto for its fall event.

17 hours ago