The top 10 most AI-obsessed states in the U.S. 

California is the most AI-obsessed state in the U.S., according to new data. In relation to the survey, it is also apparent that ‘ChatGPT’ is the most searched-for AI term in the U.S., with an average monthly search volume of more than seven million. What can we make of these trends?

The study analysed national and regional online search data, including AI-related terms such as ‘Adobe AI’, to determine the states most interested in AI.

The research, conducted by GenAI customer support experts DevRev, analysed regional average monthly searches for AI-related search terms in the last 12 months.

California takes the crown as the most AI-obsessed state. The Golden State searches for AI-related terms more than any other, with an average monthly search volume of 6,430 per 100,000 people over the last 12 months. Natural language programming tool, ‘ChatGPT’ is the most popular term throughout the state, with 1,167,799 average monthly searches across the state’s entire population.

Washington comes next with the silver medal. In the state, there are 6,077 average monthly searches per 100,000 people for AI-related terms. After ‘ChatGPT’, the neutral language model chatbot, ‘Character AI’ is the second most popular search term, with 106,075 average monthly searches across the state’s entire population.

In third place is New York. There are 5,890 average monthly searches for AI-related terms per 100,000 people in the Empire State. Behind ‘ChatGPT’ and ‘Character AI’, the research company ‘Open AI’ is the third most popular term with 109,433 average monthly searches across the state’s entire population.

Utah is the fourth most AI-obsessed state in America, with 5,844 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. The Beehive State is searching for the image creation program, ‘Midjourney’ 6,858 times per month, making it the fourth most popular term across the state’s entire population behind ‘ChatGPT’, ‘Character AI’, and ’Open AI’.

Massachusetts comes in fifth place with 5,632 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. After ‘ChatGPT’, ‘Character AI’, ’Open AI’, and ‘Midjourney’, the fifth most popular term in the Bay State, ‘Google Bard’ has 9,858 average monthly searches across the state’s entire population.

In sixth place, Oregon has 5,463 average monthly searches for AI-related terms per 100,000 people. ‘ChatGPT 4’, a multimodal language model created by Open AI, is the fifth most popular search term in Oregon, with 4,578 average monthly searches across the entire population.

Nevada comes in seventh place (5,404 average monthly searches per 100,000 people), followed by Colorado in eighth place (5,237 average monthly searches per 100,000 people), and Virginia in ninth place (5,217 average monthly searches per 100,000 people). Florida rounds out the top ten most AI-obsessed states with 5,147 average monthly searches per 100,000 people.

The table below summarises the data trends:

Rank U.S. States Most Searched for Term Second Most Searched for Term Third Most Searched for Term Fourth Most Searched for Term Fifth Most Searched for Term 1 California ChatGPT Character AI Open AI Midjourney Google Bard 2 Washington ChatGPT Character AI Open AI Midjourney Google Bard 3 New York ChatGPT Character AI Open AI Midjourney Google Bard 4 Utah ChatGPT Character AI Open AI Midjourney ChatGPT 4 5 Massachusetts ChatGPT Character AI Open AI Midjourney Google Bard 6 Oregon ChatGPT Character AI Open AI Midjourney ChatGPT 4 7 Nevada ChatGPT Character AI Open AI Midjourney ChatGPT 4 8 Colorado ChatGPT Character AI Open AI Midjourney ChatGPT 4 9 Virginia ChatGPT Character AI Open AI Midjourney Google Bard 10 Florida ChatGPT Character AI Open AI Midjourney ChatGPT 4

Artificial intelligence may have transformed the world with the birth of virtual assistants, fraud detection, neurolinguistic programming, and more. However, with the worldwide market predicted to reach almost $300,000 million by 2024, it will be interesting to see how artificial intelligence continues to evolve for consumers and businesses alike.