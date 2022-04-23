Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

The time is now: Building a sound data protection strategy

Three copies of your data, on two different media, with (at least) one copy off-site. Businesses need to also ensure they are vetting the security of the backup vendors they are working with

Published

French cloud computing pioneer OVHcloud data centre in Beauharnois on the outskirts of Montreal. - © AFP/File SPENCER PLATT
French cloud computing pioneer OVHcloud data centre in Beauharnois on the outskirts of Montreal. - © AFP/File SPENCER PLATT

Businesses need to build strong disaster recovery plans for if ,or when, their data is compromised. This includes the use of data back-ups and measures to revert to the last good version of the data.

If a system does not exist, such a system should be implemented one based on the organization’s operations, internal policies and industry rules and regulations.

Methods to achieve this include snapshots, data retention policies, plus consistent or tertiary sites, like the cloud. Best practice dictates these measures are contained within disaster recovery plans.

Achieving these aims will involve and be based on the organization’s operations, internal policies and industry rules and regulations.

To better safeguard data, Michael DePalma, Senior Channel Development Manager, Datto, outlines an effective strategy.

According to DePalma: “At a minimum, companies need to follow the 3-2-1 rule when addressing their backups.”

By this, DePalma means: “Three copies of your data, on two different media, with (at least) one copy off-site. Businesses need to also ensure they are vetting the security of the backup vendors they are working with.”

Keeping abreast of security developments is also important, DePalma  explains: “The cyber threats are evolving rapidly and we know the criminals are looking to target backups to make the restoration process as painful as possible. Proactively addressing any security gaps will save companies a lot of headaches when a breach occurs.”

While “backups are clearly a necessary piece of any company’s cyber resiliency plan”, DePalma acknowledges that firms need to become more sophisticated in addressing present or potential threats.  

Here DePalma notes: “But the conversation is shifting from traditional backups to business continuity.  Backups are critical, but they are only as good as the speed in which a business can recover that data and get back up to a true production environment.”

These considerations are additionally important because business data growth is not slowing down, with the risk that the quantity of data growing in the business system could outpace the IT team’s ability to back up and protect it.

In this article:Cybersecurity, Data, data back-up, Data protection, Information and Communication Technology
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Insanity — Russia wants to landlock Ukraine while Chechen troops shoot Russians who don’t want to fight

The future may not include a country called Russia, at this rate.

18 hours ago

World

Biden protects US forests but struggles on biggest climate goals

With a barely functional majority in Congress, President Biden has seen major policy initiatives on the environment fail to get off the ground.

9 hours ago
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at the Pentagon for talks on military aid. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at the Pentagon for talks on military aid.

World

US sets meeting on Ukraine long-term security in Germany

The Pentagon has invited 40 allies to meet in Germany next week to discuss Ukraine's longer-term security needs.

22 hours ago
Yevgen and Tetiana and their children Ivan, Yulia, Anna, and Oleksandr made a miraculous 125-kilometre journey from Mariupol on foot Yevgen and Tetiana and their children Ivan, Yulia, Anna, and Oleksandr made a miraculous 125-kilometre journey from Mariupol on foot

World

Ukraine family tells of epic escape from Mariupol on foot

As Russian bombardments devastated Mariupol, Yevgen and his family decided they had only one way to escape, on foot.

21 hours ago