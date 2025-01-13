Connect with us

The threats behind the most common blocked workplace websites

Gambling sites are blocked by 43 percent of employers, likely due to concerns over addiction and productivity loss.
Published

Which websites should be blocked at work? Image by Tim Sandle.
According to data collected by the network security company NordLayer, a significant portion of employers (72 percent) block malicious and adult websites from their employees. Malicious websites can pose severe security threats by spreading malware, while adult websites are often restricted due to concerns over inappropriate content and potential productivity loss.

Research shows that the Domain Name System (DNS) filtering feature is also used for blocking phishing, cryptojacking, illegal, and DDoS as a Service (DaaS) websites. Through the use of such technology, employers seek to protect their networks and systems from cyber threats and illegal activities that their employees can create. 

“While blocking adult content might seem like a matter of workplace etiquette, it’s actually a cybersecurity measure,” Andrius Buinovskis, head of product at NordLayer tells Digital Journal. “Many adult websites are hotbeds for malware and phishing attempts. It’s a prime example of how seemingly simple policies can affect an organization’s overall security posture.”

Employers seeking to maintain a professional work environment 

Gambling sites are blocked by 43 percent of employers, likely due to concerns over addiction and productivity loss. Other research revealed that 15 percent of online gamblers did so during their workday. Hence it is unsurprising that employers would want to limit their employees from accessing gambling sites. 

Besides just blocking adult websites, many managers take a step further to maintain a professional work environment. For example, 30 percent block dating sites, 28 percent do not allow access to sex education websites, and about 12 percent of employers even block lingerie sites.

To lower distractions from work and promote productivity, 19 percent of IT managers restrict access to gaming websites because they can be time-consuming and embedded with ads and hyperlinks to other malicious websites. Additionally, celebrity news websites and social media are blocked by 8 percent and 7 percent of employers.

Why DNS filtering is important

DNS filtering works by intercepting website requests and subjecting them to additional security checks. If a requested site is found on a blocklist or identified as malicious, the DNS resolver blocks the request, preventing access and mitigating potential cybersecurity risks. Managers can choose what types of content shouldn’t be accessible by employees on company-managed networks and the DNS filters will do the rest.

Buinovskis explains that companies can maintain a professional work environment and optimize network performance by controlling access to inappropriate or non-work-related content. It helps to protect company resources and ensure that bandwidth is used for business tasks only.

“Implementing DNS filtering is a win-win for organizations,” says Buinovskis. “It improves cybersecurity by blocking access to potentially harmful websites and helps in protecting sensitive company data. DNS filtering provides a solution that addresses security and productivity concerns, making it an essential component of any network security strategy.”

In this article:Computers, denial of service, Employers, Internet, Technology, Websites
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

