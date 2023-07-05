Connect with us

The Sun blasts out a powerful X-class solar flare causing radio blackouts on Earth

A giant sunspot grew 10 times wider than Earth in just 48 hours, then spat an X-class solar flare right at us.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash on the top right area of the Sun – on July 2, 2023. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in teal. Credit: NASA/SDO
According to NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, the Sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 7:14 p.m. ET on July 2, 2023. The powerful solar flare caused a radio blackout over parts of the U.S. and the pacific ocean.

The sunspot, an enormous dark patch, named AR3354, emerged on the solar surface on June 27. Just 48 hours later, it had grown to cover around 1.35 billion square miles (3.5 billion square kilometers), or 10 times wider than Earth.

AR 3354 Update – Taken by Thomas Jorgenson on July 3, 2023 @ Neenah, WI

Space weather scientists were alarmed by the colossal sunspot’s rapid emergence and feared it could spit out a barrage of potentially harmful solar storms, according to Spaceweather.com.

After growing to its full size, the sunspot produced a sizable M-class flare on June 29 but then remained calm until July 2, when it belched out an X-class flare aimed directly at our planet. (Solar flare classes include A, B, C, M, and X, with each class being at least 10 times more powerful than the previous one.)

What are solar flares?

A solar flare is a tremendous explosion on the Sun that happens when energy stored in ‘twisted’ magnetic fields (usually above sunspots) is suddenly released, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

n a matter of just a few minutes they heat material to many millions of degrees and produce a burst of radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum, including from radio waves to x-rays and gamma rays.

Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

There are three classes of solar flares, based on their brightness in the x-ray wavelengths. There are three categories: X-class flares are big; they are major events that can trigger radio blackouts around the whole world and long-lasting radiation storms in the upper atmosphere.

M-class flares are medium-sized; they generally cause brief radio blackouts that affect Earth’s polar regions. Minor radiation storms sometimes follow an M-class flare. C-class flares are small with few noticeable consequences here on Earth.

This particular flare is classified as an X1.0 flare.  X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength.

A large plasma plume shoots out of the sun shortly before the bright flash of the X-class flare being emitted. (Image credit: NASA/SDO)

Solar physicist Keith Strong shared stunning footage of the flare on Twitter, writing “X FLARE IN PROGRESS!!! Sunspot region AR3354 near the NW limb just produced an X1.07 Flare (between the 10th and 14th biggest flare so far, this solar cycle). That is the 18th X flare during SC25 [Solar cycle 25, the current solar cycle] (compared to just 14 from SC24).”

Researchers initially suspected that the flare could have launched a coronal mass ejection (CME) – a cloud of fast-moving magnetized plasma. If a CME from a flare this size hit Earth, it would likely cause major disruption to Earth’s magnetic field, known as a geomagnetic storm.

Further reading: Solar Maximum may peak 2 years early, a potentially perilous time for Earth

A large geomagnetic storm, such as the Carrington Event of September 1859, occurring today would cause widespread electrical disruptions, blackouts, and damage due to extended outages of the electrical power grid.

A3354 has not yet diminished in size and could still be capable of spitting out more M-class and X-class flares in the coming days, which could potentially launch CMEs toward Earth.

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

