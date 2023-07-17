The public is not being told the truth about climate change. Here’s what you can do about it, according to Earth Ship

Image courtesy Earth Ship

In the words of environmental philosopher Edward Abbey, “It is better to confront a cruel truth than live in a comfortable delusion.” Scientists have made climate change appear extremely complex. In the view of Captain D.C. Anderson, Executive Director of Earth Ship Limited, Inc., “This is a delusion. Climate change is not a complex problem.” He feels it is time for us all to face the “cruel truth” that has been overlooked for too long.

Alex Azar, Chair of the Trump administration’s COVID Task Force, once remarked, “If you tell the public the truth, they will generally do the right thing.” Equipped with the truth about climate change, the public has the potential to “do the right thing” The Earth Ship Program (ESP) will provide the public with the opportunity to “Do the right thing“. The ESP vows to inform the world about the reality of climate change.

Every corporation, Limited Partnership and HNW individual participating in the ESP will be able to Do Well While Doing Good – make a profit while confronting climate change.

The obvious but ignored reality

Climate change and its effects are noticeable in the rapidly changing weather patterns. The increased frequency and intensity of floods, droughts, storms, and melting ice provide testimony to this change. But the weather is a localized phenomenon that’s always changing. This makes it difficult to draw any conclusions about the climate. Captain Anderson said, “Looking at the weather trying to understand the climate, is like looking in a child’s ear trying to determine his IQ. You’ll see something, but it won’t be his IQ.”

Scientists have made climate change appear difficult. When people are confronted with a difficult problem, they tend to disengage. In addition to that, beginning in the mid-eighties, Big Oil began a concerted campaign to sow doubt in the public’s mind; is the climate really changing, or is this just more variations in the weather? This is why our planet is in trouble. To make matters worse, what is actually happening to the climate, is not what the public is being told. It is time to put confusion aside and confront the “cruel truth” Edward Abbey warned about.

Weather is caused by thermal energy in the atmosphere. Without thermal energy, there would be no weather, and the Earth would freeze over from pole to pole. Likewise, the Earth would be too hot for life if there was too much thermal energy. Since this beautiful blue-green planet exists the way it is, it’s safe to assume that the amount of carbon in the atmosphere is just right, or at least it was.

The number of carbon molecules on, in, and around the Earth is exactly the same today as when the Earth first formed; all that has changed is the location. The only reason that our civilization exists is because our ancestors developed agriculture. Agriculture only exists because the climate calmed down and the weather became more predictable. The only reason that happened is because there was less thermal energy in the atmosphere, and there was less thermal energy because there was less carbon in the atmosphere. If humans put too much carbon back in the atmosphere, there’s only one thing that can happen: the Earth will get hotter, maybe too hot.

It is not possible for modern man to combust fossil fuels, put the carbon back in the atmosphere, and still expect the current lifestyle to continue. It is not as if the PhD level scientists are completely wrong; but nor are they completely right. The one question that needs to be asked is “Why”. Why are our leaders, in government and industry, not telling us the truth about climate change? The answer is simple: because they can’t. What is happening to the climate is bad news, and bad news does not get votes, or increase profits. America’s Independence Day was celebrated on July 4th. That is the same day the Earth’s temperature was hotter than it has been at any time in history. Going forward, who are you going to believe?

What can you do?

This video explains the consequences for corporations, institutions and universities that chose not to acknowledge the truth about climate change. You can help to set the record straight just as others have attempted to do, by taking action right now. There will be room on the Earth Ship(s) for any individual wanting to donate to the ESP. Hope to see you on board.