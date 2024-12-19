The problem solver: Nandhakumar Raju’s practical approach to healthcare technology

Photo courtesy of Nandhakumar Raju

Nandhakumar Raju focuses on making healthcare technology work better for people. During a late-night systems check for Optum, UnitedHealth Group, Raju reflected on the importance of his work. As his team monitored the final stages of a platform overhaul, ensuring millions of residents could enroll without disruptions, Raju noted, “Healthcare is not just about technology. It is about people.”

His work shows how technical improvements can make healthcare more accessible. The healthcare technology industry recently recognized his contributions with a 2024 Global Recognition Award for his contributions to the development and modernization of State-Based Health Insurance Exchanges (SBHEs) across the United States. Through his strategic leadership and use of technology, Raju has improved healthcare accessibility and delivery for millions of users, establishing new standards for efficiency and growth.

Transforming the enrollment process

For over a decade, Nandhakumar Raju has led improvements in the Massachusetts Health Connector’s Open Enrollment process. This state health insurance marketplace helps over two million residents yearly find health insurance coverage. Under his leadership, annual enrollments increased from 30,000 to over 300,000 participants with zero critical defects, showing the system’s reliability during busy enrollment periods.

“Open Enrollment is like a pressure cooker,” Raju explains. “Every detail needs to work as planned, from backend scalability to the user interface.” In 2025, the enrollment system demonstrated its exceptional efficiency and reliability, processing over 750,000 applications seamlessly while achieving a 40% improvement in operational efficiency.

Raju’s updates focused on user behavior research, particularly mobile compatibility for device access. These improvements increased platform usability and revenue. His team used analytics tools to study enrollment patterns and predict future needs. “Data is more than numbers,” he says. “It helps us understand what people need and how we can better serve them.”

These updates achieved 98 percent user satisfaction, showing how Raju combines technical quality with user-focused design.

Making systems work better

Raju addressed technical challenges by moving the Massachusetts Health Connector to AWS Cloud. This change increased platform scalability by 35 percent and reduced costs by 30 percent. The system proved useful during the COVID-19 pandemic when residents needed remote healthcare access.

“Cloud migration is not just a technical upgrade,” Raju explains. “It is a decision to make systems more adaptable and cost-efficient.” This practical and strategic mindset drives his work, extending beyond the Health Connector.

Raju also developed the Intelligent Alert Management platform, a cutting-edge tool to improve incident monitoring and decision-making for healthcare providers. The platform uses data analysis and automation to speed up responses and improve outcomes.

Raju has mentored over 1,000 professionals globally, helping them advance to leadership roles or start companies. “Mentorship is about encouraging curiosity and problem-solving,” he says. His leadership focuses on individual and team growth and supports continued improvement in healthcare technology.

Making healthcare technology better

Raju applies his expertise to research and develop solutions that improve patient care. His publications include “Rethinking Patient Engagement in the Era of AI Chatbots,” “Transforming Telehealth with GenAI,” “AI and Machine Learning in Digital Modernization,” and “Blockchain for Secure Health Data Exchange.” His work uses AI, machine learning, and blockchain to improve patient engagement and system efficiency. “Healthcare is moving towards personalization,” he says. “AI and predictive analytics are changing how we engage with and care for patients.”

Raju’s notification system processes over 4 million yearly communications across multiple channels for user access. “Every project is an opportunity to learn and improve,” Raju says. “Healthcare technology is complex, but it offers many ways to make improvements.”

Raju continues his work with upcoming publications on Organized Intelligence in Clinical Decision Making and Generative AI in Enhancing Informed Consent and Patient Autonomy. These projects address patient empowerment and decision-making challenges.

His research focuses on creating reliable, cost-effective, and accessible systems. “The goal is to build systems that adapt to people’s needs,” he explains. His work combines operational efficiency with patient-focused design.

Technology changes quickly, but Raju maintains a consistent approach by creating practical solutions and improving healthcare access. His work demonstrates that effective healthcare technology prioritizes user needs. A 2024 Global Recognition Award recognizes his work in advancing healthcare technology while improving access for millions of Americans.