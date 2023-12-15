The path to machines thinking more like us will ‘accelerate in 2024’

Quantum computing has been touted as a revolutionary advance that uses our growing scientific understanding of the subatomic world to create a machine with powers far beyond those of conventional computers - Copyright AFP/File LUCA SOLA

Collaborative learning and conversational intelligence will be among the most important AI developments for 2024, according to Dr. Maitreya Natu, Chief Data Scientist at Digitate.

Natu sets out why Collaborative Learning (CL) and Conversational Intelligence (CI) are poised to revolutionize AIOps in 2024. This is based on the abilities of these technologies to: “Usher in a transformative era for the application of AI and machine learning in IT operations. By facilitating collaborative learning and natural interactions with humans, these advancements will drive increased autonomy, predictive capabilities, and enhanced human-AI collaboration, reshaping the landscape of AI-powered IT operations.”

The reference to AIOps refers to an initialism first coined by Gartner. Here, AIOps represents “artificial intelligence for IT operations”. This is defined as the application of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, such as natural language processing and machine learning models, to automate and streamline operational workflows.

Of particular interest is natural language processing, as a branch of computer science concerned with giving computers the ability to understand text and spoken words in much the same way human beings can.

In terms of the operational specifics, Natu spells out: “CL breaks down silos between AI models, allowing continuous learning and improvement through interactions with other AI systems, humans, and real-world data.”

The advantages of this approach “fosters more comprehensive and accurate AI-driven decision-making by sharing knowledge, insights, and experiences”, Natu observes.

Expanding this further, Natu finds: “CI empowers AI systems to engage in human-like conversations, bridging the communication gap between humans and AI. CI-enabled AIOps platforms enable IT professionals to interact with AI systems using plain language, democratizing AI accessibility and fostering trust in AI-powered decision-making.”

Both CI and CL are descriptors normally applied to humans interacting with each other. In the context of algorithms, the same processes used by humans are attempted to be replicated by machines. The aim is to deliver innovation and development, especially in the case of conversational intelligence, which seeks to recreate the intelligence hardwired into every human being, a process that enables us to navigate successfully with others.

In terms of how these factors come together, Natu sess the advantages as: “The convergence of CL and CI will bring about transformative changes in AIOps in key areas such as real-time anomaly detection and prediction, automated incident resolution, personalized knowledge management, and explainable AI for informed decision-making.”