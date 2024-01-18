The minds behind Hour One’s hyper-realistic avatars

Image courtesy of Hour One

Avatars, or hyper-realistic humans, are slowly becoming indispensable tools in the digital communication arsenal. From human resources to training, and learning and development, these lifelike virtual characters are making a significant impact across a spectrum of professional domains.

Hour One stands at the forefront of this innovation, revolutionizing the industry with its cutting-edge AI technology. Co-founded by Oren Aharon and Lior Hakim, Hour One specializes in crafting hyper-realistic avatars that are visually striking and dynamically expressive, seamlessly animated from text. This breakthrough technology not only opens up new possibilities for businesses but also addresses the perennial challenges of cost and time associated with traditional video production.

Hour One’s platform offers an ingenious solution to the prohibitive costs of video production. By eliminating the need for professional videographers, equipment, and physical sets, the company enables content teams to produce high-quality videos efficiently and cost-effectively. Users can choose virtual presenters, dub words into any video, and even create virtual twins, significantly reducing production costs and time.

The impact of Hour One’s technology extends beyond cost savings. Businesses can now create highly engaging and personalized videos that resonate with their audience on a deeper level. The ability to develop multilingual videos effortlessly allows for enhanced communication on a global scale, while the automation of video creation ensures scalability and consistent branding across all communications.

Both Oren and Lior believe that Hour One’s avatars can substantially improve the interaction between humans and machines, fostering a more lifelike and personable connection within the expanding digital sphere, increasingly integral to human existence.

Oren Aharon, CEO

Oren Aharon, the CEO of Hour One, brings years of experience that help him propel Hour One to the forefront of this movement. Prior to Hour One, he served as an Investor at Samsung Corporate Strategy Office from 2014 to 2019. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found and serve as the VP of R&D at Kadoor Microelectronics from 2010 to 2019. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in the founding of Vectorious Medical Technologies, a company focusing on micro-size V-Lap Implant sensors.

Oren holds a Doctor of Philosophy in E.E. from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, an MBA from the University of Haifa, and a B.A/B.Sc/M.Sc in Physics/Engineering from Technion.

Lior Hakim, CTO

Lior Hakim, the CTO of Hour One, is a trailblazer in the field of crafting avatars for professional video communications. Having served in Israel’s intelligence agencies during his compulsory military service, he later pursued studies at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, focusing on human and machine intelligence in the realms of design, physics, and mathematics.

Passionate about the intersection of humans and machines, Lior’s journey into AI was a natural progression. The genesis of Hour One can be traced back to his involvement in the crypto domain. After exploring the potential of mass cloud computing, Lior delved into machine learning infrastructure projects, particularly early generative works and GANs.

Shaping the future of video content creation

The synergy between Lior Hakim’s technical expertise and Oren Aharon’s visionary leadership has propelled Hour One to the forefront of the AI video industry. Hour One’s avatars prove immensely advantageous for brands and businesses aiming to engage with their customers on a more personal and human level.

As they continue to shape the future of video content creation, Hour One stands as a testament to the power of innovation, scalability, and the seamless integration of technology into everyone’s everyday lives.