The ivermectin misinformation craze has hit Canada

Humans are not cows, horses or sheep. Pictured here are some lovely cows. Source - Fernando Machado, CC SA 4.0.

Alberta feed stores say they’re receiving a deluge of callers asking to buy ivermectin due to misinformation that suggests the livestock dewormer can be used to treat COVID-19 in humans.

But sad to say, this ridiculous craze has spread to the point that a local physican, Dr. Michael Chatenay, a general surgeon, told CTV News Canada that he is fed up with people asking for a veterinary drug used to de-worm horses, cattle, and sheep because they believe it can treat COVID-19.

Added to this is that health care workers are getting increasingly fatigued with having to deal with patients asking for Ivermectin and other unproven remedies. Really, people, when is this madness going to stop?

CBC Canada is reporting that Lance Olson, manager of Lone Star Tack & Feed Inc., located just outside of Calgary, said all the false claims circulating about the animal medication have brought the wrong kind of attention to his business.

“It’s obviously not intended for human use in any way shape or form. It’s meant to get rid of worms in horses’ guts … so, these people see that ivermectin liquid, they search it, our website comes up and they give us a call thinking that we can just sell it to them,” Olson said.

“If you don’t know what it is, you probably don’t have animals that you’re going to use this on … given the circumstances surrounding this stuff it makes it very uncomfortable when people phone … so we’ve taken it off our shelves.”

Ivermectin is easy to find on the Internet.

You are not a horse, cow, or a sheep

Dr. Chatenay points out that because of the pandemic, “a population of people that tend to be conspiracy theorists that tend to try and grasp on to things that aren’t proven rather than grasping on to things that are proven” has been created, and they are increasingly belligerent about it when we try and provide care for them.”

“The irony isn’t lost on us that they call the people who use the COVID-19 vaccine ‘sheep’ and they’re using a treatment used on sheep,” Chatenay said. “Which is absolutely astonishing to me.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration actually used its Twitter account to warn Americans about ivermectin, tweeting, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

The tweet sounds better suited for an April Fool’s Day joke, but seriously, people are dropping dead from using this drug.

And according to NBC News, the available scientific evidence on using ivermectin has consistently shown a lack of benefit in both treating and preventing Covid-19, and empiric evidence from widespread off-label use has objectively not made a difference.

Notably, the only papers that showed any significant benefit for ivermectin have been retracted because they were fraudulent, but not before being shared hundreds of thousands of times around the world.

A Border Collie at the sheepdog trials at Rural Hill Farm in Huntersville, North Carolina. Source – Scot Campbell, CC SA 2.0.

Don’t become a sheeple

People are often likened to sheep when they unquestionably accept as true whatever happens to be trending at any given time. Why is this, you may ask?

Simply put, a herd of sheep is easier to control if fear is used. They tend to be docile, foolish, and easily led. Have you ever watched a sheepdog at work? A few threatening barks and the herd goes where they are directed.

Yes, the coronavirus is scary, and yes, many people really don’t understand all the scientific gibberish that tries to explain what is happening. But please, don’t become a sheep, guided by misinformation from people who claim to know what they are talking about.