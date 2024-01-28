The gravity of protecting data: Data privacy day and beyond

Computer laptop. — Image © Tim Sandle

The global technology community marks Data Privacy Day on January 28th each year. he purpose of Data Privacy Day is to raise awareness and promote privacy and data protection best practices.

Looking at essential data privacy issues for businesses is Michael Rinehart, VP of AI at Securiti. Het sets out the most important points to Digital Journal.

Beginning with the importance of the event for the business community, Rinehart states; “Data Privacy Day serves as a crucial reminder highlighting the significance of safeguarding personal information, ensuring individuals retain control over their data collection, processing, and usage. Statista underlines the gravity of protecting data: in 2022 alone, the United States witnessed 1,802 data compromises, impacting a staggering 422 million individuals. These incidents, whether breaches, leaks, or exposures, all share a common thread—the unauthorized access of sensitive data.”

Modern technologies and processes are making data control more challenging. In expanding this, Rinehart adds: “In today’s landscape, organizations grapple with evolving regulations, heightened security challenges, and ethical considerations in handling vast amounts of sensitive information. Ensuring regulatory compliance and guarding against data misuse or unauthorized access become pivotal tasks. AI advancements, while revolutionary, introduce an added layer of complexity, emphasizing the urgency of safeguarding data.”

In terms of what businesses should do in response to these challenges, Rinehart recommends that: “To navigate this landscape effectively, a holistic approach encompassing privacy, governance, and security becomes essential. Organizations can take concrete steps to fortify their data privacy measures.”

As to what these measures are, Rinehart puts forwards:

Integrated Policies and Procedures

Collaboratively developing tailored plans for security, privacy, compliance, and governance establishes a resilient foundation, optimizing operations and ensuring adaptability to changing regulations.

Technology Integration

Investing in technology solutions that seamlessly merge privacy, governance, and security efforts streamlines procedures and bolsters resources, empowering organizations to tackle compliance and risks in their digital environments effectively.

Utilizing AI Responsibly

Leveraging AI for innovation necessitates prioritizing data protection through guardrails, access controls, and robust AI Governance frameworks, ensuring transparency in how AI processes impact individuals’ data privacy.

Differentially-Private Synthetic Data

Embracing AI’s potential to generate synthetic data that mirrors real data while preserving privacy rights offers a dual advantage—compliance assurance and unhindered exploration of innovative ideas.

In terms of making all of this work, Rinehart recommends: “Integrating these principles into strategies and policies is crucial. Adopting privacy-by-design and privacy-by-default approaches becomes imperative for organizations.”

As to what these terms mean, Rinehart defines: “Privacy-by-design involves embedding privacy considerations into product design, preventing breaches proactively rather than reacting post-breach. To achieve this, organizations must avoid excessive data collection, prioritize privacy controls, and identify sensitive data for heightened protection. Privacy-by-default mandates implementing stringent privacy measures as the default setting. This includes minimizing data processing, restricting storage periods, avoiding coercive consent practices, and encrypting or pseudonymizing data promptly. These two approaches complement each other, enabling organizations to identify potential privacy impacts on data subjects and build technical strategies to address those impacts.”

In terms of summing up, Rinehart places and importance on training and development, noting: “The key lies in educating teams, allocating data protection responsibilities, and conducting thorough risk assessments to weave data protection principles seamlessly into product lifecycles. By integrating these approaches and principles, organizations can navigate the complexities of data privacy and pave the way for responsible, innovation-driven growth.”