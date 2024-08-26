The future of website design in St. Louis: Navigating an industry in flux

Photo courtesy of Beanstalk

Innovation is the name of the game in the web design space, as the next major development is always just around the corner. Agencies that employ a proactive approach are often well-positioned to handle these changes, while those that are unprepared risk being left behind. Thus, Beanstalk Web Solution always remains flexible enough to adapt to these evolving demands, acting as an industry leader in the St. Louis area by preemptively anticipating approaching developments rather than simply reacting to them.

Beanstalk offers over a decade of experience in the St. Louis website design industry, not only surviving unexpected seismic shifts within the sector, but thriving while adjusting to them.

When Beanstalk was formed, DIY platforms like SquareSpace, Shopify, and Wix were still in their infancy and not yet industry staples as they are today. Early iterations of these tools were rather clunky; their functionality and design just couldn’t compare to the more refined and polished custom web design experience delivered by the more-established WordPress. As for today? Not only have these platforms evolved significantly, but AI-driven tools have made high-quality web design more accessible across the entire digital landscape, elevating intelligent solutions to heights never seen before.

Navigating this perpetual evolution has proven to be no easy task; even so, Beanstalk Web Solutions has done much more than simply keep up with the pack. They’ve ditched their old playbooks, abandoned archaic strategies, and situated themselves to be ready for whatever changes the rest of the 2020s have in store.

Thriving in a challenging market

You’d be hard-pressed to find a web design agency in St. Louis that has found maintaining a successful business plan to be an easy task over the past four years. A lethal combination of market saturation and technological disruption has made sure of that. Even so, one could be forgiven for assuming the industry is somewhat stable when looking at macroeconomic indicators, but the reality at the grassroots level tells a different story.

Those in the know will tell you that small business sentiment is nearing a level not seen since the late-2000s, consumer confidence is shaky, and high interest rates have limited the flow of capital. When you toss in a flood of post-pandemic entrepreneurs and the growing reach of global providers, what are you left with? A web design space that has become more competitive and unpredictable than ever before.

So how exactly has Beanstalk remained competitive in such a difficult market?

For one, they’re shown the staying power to weather these storms through several strategic pivots; most notably by embracing business optimization. With new clients becoming harder to attract by the day, the team at Beanstalk chose to focus on what they can control: streamlining operations and boosting efficiency to stay relevant. To help realize these goals, they enlisted the help of EOS, the Entrepreneurial Operating System.

Mastering business optimization with EOS

The creators of Entrepreneurial Operating System describe it as “a complete set of timeless concepts and practical, proven tools for getting more of what you want from your entrepreneurial business.” Think of EOS like a GPS system, intelligently guiding companies from where they are to where they want to be, while providing directions and helping avoid obstacles along the way. EOS focuses on enhancing six key areas: Vision, Data, Process, Traction, Issues, and People.

Beanstalk made the leap to EOS back in early 2023 and have experienced noticeable improvements ever since, made possible through quicker problem-solving, better organizational alignment, and data-driven decision-making. Before EOS, Beanstalk’s founder, Tim Hebel, was at the helm all alone; an unsustainable approach despite his impressive résumé that includes the St. Louis Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” and the “St. Louis Titan 100” awards.

Since employing EOS, Tim has been able to establish an experienced leadership team, while splitting his role into two distinct parts designated by the EOS framework: Visionary and Integrator. The other component of this new leadership structure is Ryan Hall, an award-winning executive himself who was recognized among the ‘Top 100 People to Know in St. Louis,’ serving in the role of President and Integrator. Together, Tim and Ryan’s complementary strengths have given rise to a dynamic leadership duo that has helped push Beanstalk to the next level.

Business optimization serves as more than just a flavor-of-the-week buzzword; it acts as a life saver that can keep your organization afloat during uncertain times. By buying into EOS, Beanstalk has done much more than simply staying afloat; instead they’ve rode the tide of the new digital wave to remain successful in the highly competitive web design arena.

The AI revolution: A double-edged sword

The St. Louis website design market was already evolving rapidly before the arrival of AI; after its arrival, it’s moving at warp speed. Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept reserved for sci-fi movies — it’s the most disruptive force in web design since the introduction of the internet. With AI, everything from simple content creation to complex sitemap generation can now be automated, helping complete tasks that once took weeks in mere minutes. Beanstalk aims to lead the charge in this movement, harnessing AI’s game-changing power to launch services that will make modern web design practices look basic.

Even considering all of AI’s potential benefits, it would be negligent to not mention the potential concerns associated with the emergence of this new technology. Realistically, much of what Beanstalk and other web design agencies do today could possibly be automated in the near future. Thus, Beanstalk is committed to proactively planning for whatever comes next to ensure they remain trending in a positive direction.

Bracing themselves for these impending changes, Beanstalk is currently in the midst of building an AI division that will be focused solely on consulting and assisting their clients with developing and introducing intelligent solutions. Additionally, in order to maximize the potential of AI-driven tools, companies must connect them with their existing IT environment via APIs and other technologies. Beanstalk is conveniently positioned to handle these integrations, as they’re a natural extension of their existing expertise in web design and digital marketing. Stay tuned, because Beanstalk’s next big innovation is just around the corner!

Fortifying the backend: Hosting, maintenance, and support

While a visually pleasing website design still remains a top priority, Beanstalk has also adapted to refocus their efforts on website hosting, maintenance, and support to boot. Sure, these have always been central elements of their services, but they’ve now doubled down by fine-tuning systems, improving infrastructure, and boosting overall efficiency to help create websites that aren’t only aesthetic, but functionally flawless as well.

How is Beanstalk accomplishing this? Firstly, they’ve invested an abundance of resources into hosting infrastructure and an advanced ticket management system. Even more, they’ve added dedicated staff that’s specifically focused on website hosting, maintenance, and support, aiming to promote continued customer satisfaction and loyalty.

After rolling out these changes, Beanstalk now oversees over 500 client WordPress websites in the St. Louis area alone. Their knowledgeable team of in-house developers is laser-focused on keeping websites operating at peak efficiency, while also helping to build an synergistic ecosystem around clients’ web products through integration with various business systems.

By employing these new technologies and revamping their support team, Beanstalk is now able to guarantee a ticket turnaround of just 5 business days, while their average turnaround thus far into 2024 is only 2.2 days.

Building the future of web design in St. Louis

The future of web design in St. Louis is, admittedly, unpredictable, but it’s also exciting. AI, business optimization, and expanded services have already reshaped the landscape of the industry, while an even bigger technological renaissance is still on the way. As they say, “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today,” and Beanstalk has truly taken this mantra to heart. But Beanstalk isn’t only preparing for the future — they’re actively building it, ensuring that their valued clients are able to thrive alongside them in the ever-evolving digital age.