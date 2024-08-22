The future of cars: What your car could be doing in the future

A Tesla Model S is plugged into a charging station in Falls Church, Virginia in February 2023 - Copyright Virgin Galactic/AFP Handout

Electric vehicles, autonomous driving, smart cars, and beyond…what does the future hold for automotive technology?

In today’s fast-paced world, the automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation fuelled by cutting-edge technologies and innovative concepts.

From the surge in electric vehicles (EVs) to the dawn of autonomous driving, the future of cars promises to reshape our driving experiences.

Digital Journal caught up with automotive expert Crystal Voogd from 5 Star Car Title Loans to examine the emerging trends in the industry and predict what technology might be in your next vehicle.

What to expect from electric vehicles of the future

Considering the potential, the technology still has a long way to go. Here are five things to expect from electric vehicles in the near future.

More Affordable

Gone are the days when EVs were a niche novelty; today, they are a tangible symbol of progress and sustainable innovation. A recent article by The New York Times illuminated the growing accessibility and affordability of electric cars, marking a significant shift in consumer attitudes towards clean energy transportation.

The report noted that blue-collar workers and young people are choosing to buy EVs, with some able to get Tesla vehicles for just over $20,000 with a federal tax credit.

More Luxury Options

On the other side of the spectrum, luxury car manufacturers, once synonymous with roaring petrol engines and opulent excess, are now leading the charge towards electrification.

Bentley demonstrated this by announcing that it will transition to a fully electric lineup by 2030.

Meanwhile, Cadillac made waves with the release of the Celestiq, its first foray into the world of electric luxury, boasting a $340,000 price tag.

Longer Range

As EV technology continues to grow, battery efficiency and range advancements are making great strides.

A recent review noted that the number of long-range EVs available in the US has increased by 500% since 2021, with over 30 options on the market that can go 300 miles on a single charge.

More and more car companies are switching to these more efficient vehicles to dispel motorists’ anxieties about charging electric cars for long-haul drives.

Automation

The dream of a self-driving car without the need for human intervention, once relegated to science fiction, is rapidly becoming a tangible reality. Much to the credit of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Although Tesla, with its pioneering sutopilot feature, was, in many ways, the self-driving car guinea pig, regulatory hurdles and problems have prevented cars from being completely autonomous.

As noted by The Guardian, Tesla’s autopilot feature was involved in 13 fatal accidents in the US and hundreds of other crashes.

“For autonomous vehicles, cars that use AI need millions upon millions of miles of driving to ‘learn’ to be capable enough to drive without a pilot,” says Voogd.

Voogd adds: “Not only do the computers have to advance, but they must be proven safe enough for regulators to give them the green light. The technology will probably exist long before legislation allowing people to use fully autonomous vehicles catches up.”

Till that happens, the push now is for semi-automation.

Brands such as Cadillac, BMW, Audi, Mercedes, and Nissan offer some type of self-driving feature. For example, Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist is for single-lane highway driving only, as it ensures distance between cars while maintaining speed.

Connectivity

More and more often, cars are becoming an extension of your smartphone.

Since its launch in 2019, 5G has been crucial in integrating messaging, calls, navigation, entertainment, and media features into smart vehicles.

Many car manufacturers view this connectivity as a safety advancement. By integrating devices and automating updates, drivers can stay focused on the road, reducing accidents caused by looking at screens.

“Future cars will be supercomputers,” says Voogd. “Imagine cars with full 5G capabilities, able to update navigation based on real-time traffic conditions automatically. Cars that will suggest or automatically go a certain speed to get the best fuel efficiency. Cars that will predict where you want to go at what times based on your habits. Cars that will automatically connect to the rest of your smart devices and share information. Science fiction movies predicted flying cars in the future, but these smart vehicles of the future might be just as awesome”.