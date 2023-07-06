The future of AI: Will it follow the NFT bubble?

Machines and robots for the future generation. Image (C) Tim Sandle

Is the current artificial intelligence hype just a case of déjà vu of the NFT craze? There are some surprising parallels between these two technology-related phenomena. This conjugation of the two trends has been undertaken by the domain hosting firm Fasthosts, who have analysed the rise and fall of NFTs to shed light on the potential trajectory of AI.

Looking at the journey of what once was described as a ‘revolution in technology’, how can analysts apply what they know now to future developments? In a world full of micro-scale trends, can any industry commentator ever be really sure about what will come, what will go, and what will stay?

Such questions are especially important with generative AI and the machine learning models — such as ChatGPT, Bing AI, DALL-E, and Midjourney.

Hence one key topic of in 2023 is arguably AI. Similar to NFTs in 2021, AI is dominating headlines, with some connecting AI to the next phase of industrial revolution. Although it’s been around for a long time, its recognition has been growing exponentially, and is being adopted across various industries.

With trends such as Zuckerberg’s Metaverse losing traction the same way as NFTs did, is AI headed down the same road? This is less likely but many of the promises of AI will take longer to deliver.

In the same way NFTs are not dead, when the AI hype gets under control, it will continue to operate in the background. For that matter, AI has been in many people’s lives long before they became aware.

For instance, consumer facing interactives like YouTube and Netflix make video recommendations. There is also predictive text in emails or on phones, and smart home devices.

The only thing that has changed between then and now is the hype, and how it continues to dominate headlines. There is a need for the market to simmer down. Some of the technologies emerging under the AI banner are not particular sophisticated and are not true AI and hence there is a risk of ‘over-hyping’ the path ahead.

An example of too much hype is with overly inflating expectations and distracts from the precise way machine learning works – by detecting predictable patterns form large data sets.

Much like NFTs, AI might see market share price drops, revenue loss, and negative press; however, like everything, it will continue to exist no matter where consumers and businesses shift their attention to.

What can be taken from this is that the decline of NFTs did not signify their demise. Instead it instigated a time of recalibration and maturation for the industry. In the same way, it is important to approach AI with a similar balanced perspective.

As AI continues to find its place in our world, it is the human response which will mitigate its market dynamics and challenges.