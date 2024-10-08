The future of aging: Maggie Li on integrating technology with biology to extend human life

Photo courtesy of Maggie Li

Humanity is in a unique position.

Growth in technology has fundamentally changed the way people live, from the dawn of the internet age to the development of AI technology. Now, scientists are set on a new challenge: extending healthy human lifespan. Some researchers have stepped forward to answer this challenge by combining advances in tech with breakthroughs in biological research.

Maggie Li is one of the researchers who is leading this charge. With her unique approach to integrating technological advancements with biological research, Li is helping shape the future of aging and human longevity.

Maggie Li’s diverse expertise

Maggie Li is a biomedical engineer, TIME Fellow, 5th generation Masason Scholar, and former intern at Loyal, whose focus is building a community for longevity in Toronto. Her interdisciplinary background and expertise across cutting-edge fields have equipped her with a distinctive approach to longevity research. Her extensive work in quantum computing has been pivotal, particularly as a core team member for the Quantum Open Source Foundation (QOSF), where she expanded the use of open-source software in quantum computing—an effort that is critical for making advanced technology accessible to a wider audience.

Her contributions to quantum computing include Pennylane, a software framework for differentiable quantum programming, and her foundational work at the Bank of Canada’s Quantum Lab for Advanced Analytics. These experiences highlight her ability to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of quantum technology while applying her knowledge to practical and research-driven solutions.

Beyond quantum computing, Li’s work in bioengineering and biomedical engineering underscores her ability to bridge seemingly disparate fields. As a research student at the Wheeler Lab at the Institute for Biomedical Engineering at the University of Toronto, she focused on the intricate design of optoelectronic tweezers and microfluidics devices.

Her former summer research at the Wrana Lab, where she studied organoids-on-a-chip and microfluidics, further reflects her ability to integrate advanced technologies to solve real-world biomedical challenges, positioning her as a versatile leader capable of driving innovation across multiple scientific domains.

Greater collaboration through community building

Beyond being a scientist and researcher, Maggie Li has also pursued a passion for community building, recognizing a critical gap in how professionals and early-career researchers connect across sectors. In many scientific fields, particularly in aging and health, there is often a lack of structured platforms for collaboration and knowledge-sharing, which can hinder progress and isolate emerging talent.

Li addressed this problem by doing growth and marketing work for Gamechanger, a company whose mission is to bring together like-minded people and a community of thought leaders, innovators, and disruptors through live stream series with people who are shaping the future.

At Gamechanger, Li played a key role in launching Disco, an AI-powered platform designed to create community-based learning spaces.

By helping bridge the gap between early-career researchers and established professionals, Li fostered collaboration in the aging and health sectors. By creating more accessible spaces for knowledge exchange, her work has made it easier for new talent to engage with leaders in their field, helping to drive innovation and strengthen community ties.

An interdisciplinary focus on longevity

Using her diverse background and expertise, Maggie Li has focused her efforts on aging biology and longevity research, tackling one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today: the lack of comprehensive, translational models for studying aging. Traditionally, aging research has struggled with limited models that can accurately predict human outcomes, making it difficult to develop effective treatments and interventions. Li’s interdisciplinary approach has allowed her to bridge gaps in research and create more holistic models for studying the aging process.

Her work in this field has earned her distinctions such as the Time Initiative Fellowship, a program dedicated to finding and accelerating the next leaders in aging biology. As an early team member at Loyal, she played a pivotal role in the Healthspan Study, the first clinical study to measure frailty and health-related quality of life in more than 500 dogs. This study has since been transformed into a translational model for aging, bringing scientific rigor into the parallels drawn between canine aging with human aging.

The role of technology in advancing longevity research

With new technological innovations emerging all the time, researchers have more tools for understanding the biological aging process today than ever. As reported by Data Science Central, quantum computing and data science can transform how data is processed, analyzed, and extracted to gain new insights. The power of quantum computing promises to accelerate the processes of data analysis and decision-making.

New advances in AI and automation can also help advance scientific research. As the Alan Turing Institute describes, AI and machine learning can help automate each stage of data analytics. This can dramatically improve the productivity of working data scientists and massively benefit researchers.

By applying these new technologies, researchers in aging biology have new methods for understanding the complexities of the human genome and unearthing the secrets to advancing the human lifespan.

With her diverse background in quantum computing and bioengineering, Li understands technology’s role in aging biology research. She helped to establish the Longevity Research Circle from the ground up, a community that works to connect early talent in longevity and regenerative medicine in their efforts to contribute through technological advancements, and Li is one of the co-founders of this group.

Li is also a fellow at age1, a team of venture capitalists and scientists who invest in early-stage biotech companies and financially backed some of the first longevity biotech companies, helping them address core challenges in the field.

Throughout all of Li’s research, she emphasizes scientific rigor. She doesn’t want to oversell technological claims of long life. Instead, she focuses on finding means to improve the quality of life for people at every step instead of just extending lifespan–the ultimate goal is healthy lifespan extension.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration and the Future of Longevity Research

Through all of Li’s research efforts, she has kept her focus on collaboration. As an interdisciplinary researcher, she combines technological and biological expertise to discover breakthroughs. Her projects that help to bring researchers together, such as the Longevity Research Circle, exemplify this philosophy of broader collaboration for greater strides in longevity research.

One result of this interdisciplinary approach is Li’s Longevity Funnel Framework (LFF). This writing deepdive integrates engineering and physics with biology to form a better understanding of aging and how to combat it.

Looking to the future, Li is interested in exploring how to build better mechanistic models through biophysics. She believes that automation can reduce costs and accelerate scientific progress in longevity.

Implications for the future of human health

Li’s unique interdisciplinary approach to aging biology has the potential to revolutionize healthcare. The ultimate goal would be healthy lifespan extension in humans–making aging and age-related disease optional for all. Li focuses on translating scientific findings into practical, translational health outcomes for health systems and communities.

Maggie Li’s vision for the future of longevity research

Maggie Li hopes to continue pushing the field of longevity research to even greater heights and will keep focusing on integrating technological and biological advancements to produce real-world results and health benefits for humanity. With technology making new strides every day, the potential to fuel a new health renaissance backed by scientific rigor grows ever stronger.

Those hoping that humanity will achieve a greater healthy lifespan in the coming generation should consider how this technology has the potential to expand human life and redefine what a healthy human life can be.