Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

The director’s contribution to developing rapid prototyping and predictive solutions at Cummins

Roopak Ingole’s contributions to the automotive industry have earned him the Global Recognition Award
Avatar photo

Published

Photo courtesy of Roopak Ingole
Photo courtesy of Roopak Ingole

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Roopak Ingole isn’t just keeping pace in the fast-evolving automotive industry — he’s at the forefront. As director of advanced electronic systems and strategy at Cummins, Ingole has spent two decades advancing vehicle electronics, which has been marked by a clear vision, perseverance, and strategic thinking.

Turning challenges into opportunities

Faced with the challenge of accelerating research and development while reducing costs, Ingole transformed obstacles into opportunities. His work in rapid prototyping has redefined Cummins’ strategies, showing that progress isn’t just about ideas — it’s about execution. “The true value lies in turning ideas into actionable results,” Ingole says.

As electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) influence the automotive industry, Ingole’s role in rapid prototyping has been important. By streamlining design processes, he has shortened the time to market, helping Cummins stay competitive.

“Rapid prototyping isn’t just about speed,” Ingole emphasizes. “It’s about creating a space where we can test, learn, and refine faster than before.”

A key example is the Embedded Prognostic solution developed under Ingole’s guidance. This system uses predictive analytics to anticipate and prevent failures, reducing downtime and cutting warranty costs by 15%. This outcome highlights his ability to transform concepts into practical solutions with tangible benefits.

Cultivating talent and building collaborative teams

Ingole’s contributions to the automotive industry have earned him the Global Recognition Award. This award reflects his role in advancing vehicle electronics and maintaining high standards within the sector.

His leadership includes fostering collaboration and mentoring the next generation of talent. He has built a team at Cummins that values diverse perspectives to encourage creativity and progress.

“The best ideas come from collaboration,” Ingole notes. “My job is to create the right conditions and support my team.”

His commitment to mentoring young talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) has earned him accolades, including the Business Impact Award. Guiding the next generation, Ingole contributes to continued progress in the automotive industry.

Navigating the road ahead in automotive tech

Ingole remains focused on advancements that benefit both Cummins and society. With the automotive industry on the brink of significant changes, he is committed to addressing future challenges.

“I’m excited about the future,” Ingole reflects. “The automotive industry faces major changes, and I’m proud to be part of it. For me, it’s about more than technology — it’s about making a difference.”

Roopak Ingole’s combination of technical expertise, strategic vision, and leadership continues to guide Cummins and contributes to the ongoing development of vehicle electronics.

In this article:Automotive, Tech
Avatar photo
Written By

You may also like:

AI performed well in conducting preliminary readings of heart ultrasounds AI performed well in conducting preliminary readings of heart ultrasounds

Tech & Science

Pulsed field technology developed to safely treat atrial fibrillation

The new technology has a lower risk of complications and shorter anaesthesia time compared to traditional treatment.

22 hours ago
More than 120,000 people have fled fighting in the Kursk region More than 120,000 people have fled fighting in the Kursk region

World

Op-Ed: Who’s winning the Kursk battle? Don’t ask the media

This offensive is a bear slap in the face for Russia

13 hours ago
Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88 Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88

Entertainment

France pays tribute to screen legend Alain Delon

Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88 - Copyright AFP/File Valery HACHEFrancois...

3 hours ago
A health care worker (R) tends helps a patient with Alzheimer's eat lunch A health care worker (R) tends helps a patient with Alzheimer's eat lunch

Tech & Science

Brain cell investigation provides Alzheimer’s clues

A recent study demonstrates that microglia establish connections with neurons through tunnelling nanotubes (long extensions that can connect distant cells in the brain).

22 hours ago