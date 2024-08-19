The director’s contribution to developing rapid prototyping and predictive solutions at Cummins

Photo courtesy of Roopak Ingole

Roopak Ingole isn’t just keeping pace in the fast-evolving automotive industry — he’s at the forefront. As director of advanced electronic systems and strategy at Cummins, Ingole has spent two decades advancing vehicle electronics, which has been marked by a clear vision, perseverance, and strategic thinking.

Turning challenges into opportunities

Faced with the challenge of accelerating research and development while reducing costs, Ingole transformed obstacles into opportunities. His work in rapid prototyping has redefined Cummins’ strategies, showing that progress isn’t just about ideas — it’s about execution. “The true value lies in turning ideas into actionable results,” Ingole says.

As electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) influence the automotive industry, Ingole’s role in rapid prototyping has been important. By streamlining design processes, he has shortened the time to market, helping Cummins stay competitive.

“Rapid prototyping isn’t just about speed,” Ingole emphasizes. “It’s about creating a space where we can test, learn, and refine faster than before.”

A key example is the Embedded Prognostic solution developed under Ingole’s guidance. This system uses predictive analytics to anticipate and prevent failures, reducing downtime and cutting warranty costs by 15%. This outcome highlights his ability to transform concepts into practical solutions with tangible benefits.

Cultivating talent and building collaborative teams

Ingole’s contributions to the automotive industry have earned him the Global Recognition Award. This award reflects his role in advancing vehicle electronics and maintaining high standards within the sector.

His leadership includes fostering collaboration and mentoring the next generation of talent. He has built a team at Cummins that values diverse perspectives to encourage creativity and progress.

“The best ideas come from collaboration,” Ingole notes. “My job is to create the right conditions and support my team.”

His commitment to mentoring young talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) has earned him accolades, including the Business Impact Award. Guiding the next generation, Ingole contributes to continued progress in the automotive industry.

Navigating the road ahead in automotive tech

Ingole remains focused on advancements that benefit both Cummins and society. With the automotive industry on the brink of significant changes, he is committed to addressing future challenges.

“I’m excited about the future,” Ingole reflects. “The automotive industry faces major changes, and I’m proud to be part of it. For me, it’s about more than technology — it’s about making a difference.”

Roopak Ingole’s combination of technical expertise, strategic vision, and leadership continues to guide Cummins and contributes to the ongoing development of vehicle electronics.