The cost of email: Major carbon generating countries revealed

Computer laptop. — Image © Tim Sandle

A new study finds that sending and receiving emails emits about 1344.3 tons of carbon globally on a daily basis. Looking at one specific country, the UK sends 8.32 billion emails daily causing a carbon footprint of 2,751 tons. In contrast, the US emits 3,207 tons of carbon dioxide by sending out 9.7 billion emails daily.

Data has been compiled by the firm Zero Bounce around the countries sending out the most emails daily, resulting in the most amount of carbon dioxide emissions. The study used the most recent reports of population numbers from the World Population Review.

The information about the percentage of email users was retrieved from the reports by Statista and the reports about the number of emails sent out per country were taken from the Talos Intelligence website.

It is globally recognized that on average one email transaction emits 0.3 grams of carbon dioxide. The carbon footprint was calculated according to the number of emails sent out per user. For clearer results, the grams were translated into tons. Per capita carbon footprint is indicated in grams.

Country Population % of email users Number of email users Emails sent in billions daily Daily Carbon footprint in tons (0.3 grams

per email) Daily Carbon footprint in grams per user United States 341,814,420 89.45% 305,752,998.69 9.7 3,207.67 9.52 Germany 83,252,474 83.00% 69,099,553.42 8.5 2,810.85 36.90 Ireland 5,089,478 93% 4,733,214.54 8.4 2,777.78 532.41 Netherlands 17,671,125 90.00% 15,904,012.50 8.35 2,761.24 157.51 United Kingdom 67,961,439 85.00% 57,767,223.15 8.32 2,751.32 43.21 France 64,881,830 94% 60,988,920.20 8.31 2,748.02 40.88 Austria 8,977,139 80% 7,181,711.20 8.27 2,734.79 345.46 Japan 122,631,432 75% 91,973,574.00 8.25 2,728.17 26.91 India 1,441,719,852 82.40% 1,187,977,158.05 8.2 2,711.64 2.07 Belgium 11,715,774 86.21% 10,100,168.77 8.1 2,678.57 240.59

The U.S. tops the ranking, with the most amount of daily carbon emissions because of email use. 89.45 percent of the US population uses emails, emitting on average 3,207 tons of carbon dioxide daily.Each user, on average, sends or receives 31.72 emails per day, contributing 9.52 grams to the daily carbon footprint per capita. The United States’ email activity accounts for 6.82 percent of the overall world email traffic, the second largest in the list.

Germany ranks second with the total amount of carbon emissions due to email transactions. Germans use email, equating to 69 million out of 83.2 million users. Germans send 8.5 billion emails daily, generating a daily carbon footprint of 2,550,000 kilograms or 2,810 tons. Each user, on average, sends or receives 123.01 emails per day, resulting in a per capita carbon footprint of 36.90 grams.

Ireland ranks third, with the highest amount of carbon emitted daily at roughly 532 grams per user. 4.7 million individuals out of 5 million uses email. The country sends 8.4 billion emails daily, leading to a significant daily carbon footprint of 2777 tons. Ireland’s email activity represents.

A statement from Zero Bounce explains: “There is a substantial carbon emission from email usage, that emphasizes the need for greater awareness and strategies to reduce the digital carbon footprint. Understanding the environmental impact of our digital communication practices is crucial for developing sustainable solutions and mitigating climate change.”