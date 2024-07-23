Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

The cost of email: Major carbon generating countries revealed

The information about the percentage of email users was retrieved from the reports by Statista and the reports about the number of emails sent out per country were taken from the Talos Intelligence website.
Avatar photo

Published

Computer laptop. — Image © Tim Sandle
Computer laptop. — Image © Tim Sandle

A new study finds that sending and receiving emails emits about 1344.3 tons of carbon globally on a daily basis. Looking at one specific country, the UK sends 8.32 billion emails daily causing a carbon footprint of 2,751 tons. In contrast, the US emits 3,207 tons of carbon dioxide by sending out 9.7 billion emails daily. 

Data has been compiled by the firm Zero Bounce around the countries sending out the most emails daily, resulting in the most amount of carbon dioxide emissionsThe study used the most recent reports of population numbers from the World Population Review.

The information about the percentage of email users was retrieved from the reports by Statista and the reports about the number of emails sent out per country were taken from the Talos Intelligence website.

It is globally recognized that on average one email transaction emits 0.3 grams of carbon dioxide. The carbon footprint was calculated according to the number of emails sent out per user. For clearer results, the grams were translated into tons. Per capita carbon footprint is indicated in grams. 

Country Population % of email usersNumber of email usersEmails sent in billions dailyDaily Carbon footprint in tons (0.3 grams
per email)		Daily Carbon footprint in grams per user
United States341,814,42089.45%305,752,998.699.73,207.679.52
Germany83,252,47483.00%69,099,553.428.52,810.8536.90
Ireland5,089,47893%4,733,214.548.42,777.78532.41
Netherlands17,671,12590.00%15,904,012.508.352,761.24157.51
United Kingdom67,961,43985.00%57,767,223.158.322,751.3243.21
France64,881,83094%60,988,920.208.312,748.0240.88
Austria8,977,13980%7,181,711.208.272,734.79345.46
Japan122,631,43275%91,973,574.008.252,728.1726.91
India1,441,719,85282.40%1,187,977,158.058.22,711.642.07
Belgium11,715,77486.21%10,100,168.778.12,678.57240.59

The U.S. tops the ranking, with the most amount of daily carbon emissions because of email use. 89.45 percent of the US population uses emails, emitting on average 3,207 tons of carbon dioxide daily.Each user, on average, sends or receives 31.72 emails per day, contributing 9.52 grams to the daily carbon footprint per capita. The United States’ email activity accounts for 6.82 percent of the overall world email traffic, the second largest in the list.

Germany ranks second with the total amount of carbon emissions due to email transactions. Germans use email, equating to 69 million out of 83.2 million users. Germans send 8.5 billion emails daily, generating a daily carbon footprint of 2,550,000 kilograms or 2,810 tons. Each user, on average, sends or receives 123.01 emails per day, resulting in a per capita carbon footprint of 36.90 grams

Ireland ranks third, with the highest amount of carbon emitted daily at roughly 532 grams per user. 4.7 million individuals out of 5 million uses email. The country sends 8.4 billion emails daily, leading to a significant daily carbon footprint of 2777 tons.  Ireland’s email activity represents.

A statement from Zero Bounce explains: “There is a substantial carbon emission from email usage, that emphasizes the need for greater awareness and strategies to reduce the digital carbon footprint. Understanding the environmental impact of our digital communication practices is crucial for developing sustainable solutions and mitigating climate change.”

In this article:Carbon, Communication, Email, Environment, Messages
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

US and other Western officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of TikTok with young people, alleging it allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users US and other Western officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of TikTok with young people, alleging it allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users

Social Media

TikTok: Dodging the popular app’s biggest scams

These are posted by accounts who are really just looking to gain more followers.

17 hours ago
Kamala Harris faces a wave of gendered disinformation in the race to the White House. Kamala Harris faces a wave of gendered disinformation in the race to the White House.

Social Media

‘Sexist’ falsehoods target Kamala Harris after Biden drops out

Kamala Harris faces a wave of gendered disinformation in the race to the White House. - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKIAnuj CHOPRADoctored images, sexual slurs,...

21 hours ago
The rate of food price rises in the eurozone slowed significantly in February The rate of food price rises in the eurozone slowed significantly in February

World

New initiatives to promote ‘Food as Medicine’ throughout the US

Access to enough nutritious food is essential for individual well-being.

22 hours ago
Delivery Hero warned this month it faced a possible fine of more than may exceed 400 million euros ($434 million) Delivery Hero warned this month it faced a possible fine of more than may exceed 400 million euros ($434 million)

Tech & Science

EU opens probe into possible online food-delivery cartel

The probe comes after surprise raids at the firms, which are two of the largest food delivery companies in Europe.

10 hours ago