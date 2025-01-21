The Calgary paradox: Lessons in balancing growth and inclusion

Image generated by Gemini Advanced

Calgary, Canada’s fourth-largest city, is undergoing a transformation that positions it as one of North America’s leading innovation hubs. Between its remarkable tech sector growth, large-scale investments, and an influx of talent, Calgary showcases resilience and adaptability.

However, its rapid progress highlights a persistent paradox: while the city thrives economically, significant gaps in workforce inclusion and equitable opportunity remain.

This isn’t a critique but a case study. Calgary’s story offers valuable lessons for cities worldwide, showcasing both its successes and the challenges that come with rapid growth. How do we ensure that innovation-driven growth creates opportunities for everyone rather than leaving many behind? By examining Calgary’s journey, we uncover key insights and strategies for global cities navigating similar challenges.

A tale of growth and exclusion

Calgary’s innovation-driven growth reflects its resilience and adaptability. Between 2018 and 2023, the city’s tech workforce grew by 78%, adding over 26,000 jobs — making it North America’s fastest-growing tech talent market according to CBRE’s 2024 Scoring Tech Talent report. In 2022 alone, Alberta startups attracted more than $800 million in venture capital funding, with Calgary leading the charge. These milestones reflect a city positioned for innovation-driven growth.

But beneath the surface, challenges remain. Unemployment rates for the Calgary Economic Region (CER) are expected to jump significantly from 6% in 2023 to 7% between 2024 and 2025. Immigrants, who make up over 30% of Calgary’s population, often face barriers to workforce integration, such as delays in credential recognition. Similarly, the skilled trades sector is grappling with shortages, as demand for trades jobs surged 85% in recent years, outpacing the supply of skilled workers.

The result is a paradox: while Calgary’s economy flourishes, some are left behind. Addressing this imbalance requires bold, inclusive strategies.

Diversifying beyond tech

Relying too heavily on a single industry, no matter how promising, can create structural vulnerabilities. Calgary’s focus on tech has driven growth, but mid-skilled workers and underrepresented groups face limited opportunities in this sector. Recognising this, the city has begun diversifying into areas like clean energy, aerospace, agribusiness, and creative industries, positioning itself for long-term stability.

For cities around the world, this lesson is clear: economic diversification is essential. By investing in a mix of sectors — such as advanced manufacturing, agri-tech, and clean energy — municipalities can create opportunities across skill levels, ensuring inclusive economic participation.

Scaling reskilling and workforce programs

Calgary has introduced programs to help workers transition from legacy industries like oil and gas into emerging fields such as tech. Organisations like Platform Calgary are driving this effort through training, mentorship, and startup incubation. However, these initiatives often face scalability and accessibility issues. The government immigration program partly meets the labour demand, calling for the admission of many workers between 2023 and 2026.

To maximise impact, reskilling programs must adapt to include mid-skilled workers and accelerate credential recognition for internationally trained professionals. Targeted outreach through community hubs and incentives for businesses to adopt inclusive hiring practices can help bridge these gaps.

The importance of flexibility and data

Rigid labour markets hinder workforce transitions. While Calgary’s work-integrated learning initiatives and workforce development programs aim to address this challenge, many remain inaccessible to low-income participants. Expanding these initiatives and promoting them effectively — through community networks and localised communication — can enhance their reach.

One of Calgary’s critical gaps is the lack of data measuring the long-term success of immigrant integration programs and training initiatives. Without robust data, cities cannot adapt policies to address workforce needs effectively. While the city tracks data on individuals trained and hours invested through partner organizations, it needs to track comprehensive outcome-based data. Impact investment is crucial for holistic economic development. To truly measure and optimize its outcomes, it is essential to establish a robust framework based on the specific challenges a city faces.

Additionally, robust data is key for informed policymaking. While Calgary tracks basic metrics, such as the number of program participants, it lacks deeper insights into long-term outcomes like job retention or wage growth. Cities must adopt frameworks that measure not just participation but also the economic and social impacts of workforce programs.

Supporting workers through transitions

Economic transitions often leave workers vulnerable, particularly those from underrepresented groups. Calgary is exploring solutions like affordable childcare and co-funded workforce initiatives to ease these transitions, but fragmented efforts risk inefficiency. A unified approach — where government, private organisations, and community groups collaborate — can better address skills gaps and empower workforce participation.

A global blueprint for inclusive growth

Calgary’s paradox of economic growth and workforce exclusion reflects a global challenge. Its journey offers valuable lessons for cities navigating similar transitions. By diversifying industries, scaling reskilling programs, embracing flexibility, and leveraging data, municipalities can chart a path toward equitable growth.

The critical question remains: How will cities ensure that innovation benefits all, rather than creating exclusive privileges? Calgary’s story is still unfolding, but its efforts serve as a call to action for cities everywhere. The time to act is now.