The birth of humanoid agents: The convergence of ai, mechanics, and humanity

As 2025 approaches, the landscape of technology is rapidly evolving. This includes a spotlight on humanoid agents. This past year, the development of robots has surged with innovations that once seemed far-off now becoming imminent. The long-anticipated release of fully autonomous humanoids—previously confined to industrial settings—is possibly approaching.

This is the view of deep tech investor Anders Indset, who has told Digital Journal: “We stand on the brink of a new era as these machines become increasingly sophisticated and capable.”

Indset argues: “Humanoid robots like Tesla’s Optimus are designed for industrial applications, capable of performing tasks in manufacturing and logistics. Elon Musk has indicated that Optimus will become a cornerstone of the company, with Optimus Gen 3 likely to debut by the end of 2024. With the integration of advanced software, visuals, and cameras tied to the Tesla ecosystem—similar technologies pushing for autonomous vehicles and robot taxis—the possibilities for these robots in 2025 are limitless.”

The focus on AI agents has attracted significant investment, according to Indset, with record-high “dry powder” of $250 billion in the Bay Area alone directed toward the convergence of AI models and robotics.

Indset explains: “Boston Dynamics is not alone in this race; they have introduced fully autonomous working partners that move beyond pre-programmed functions. The humanoid’s shift from hydraulic systems to electric capabilities indicates a move toward enhanced physical and mental performance, closely mimicking the human musculoskeletal system.”

Notable examples in humanoid robotics include Boston Dynamics’ Atlas, which has demonstrated impressive agility, and Hanson Robotics’ Sophia, known for her advanced conversational abilities and emotional expressions.

These robots, Indset thinks: “showcase the potential for humanoid agents to engage meaningfully with humans, enhancing customer service, healthcare, and education. Similarly, UBTech’s Walker and Agility Robotics’ Digit highlight the industry’s push towards creating robots that can navigate complex environments while performing intricate tasks.”

The cost of employment is likely to be a driver. Indset observes: “Today, human labour accounts for approximately 50% of the global GDP, a staggering $42 trillion. As humanoid robots begin to take on roles in construction, logistics, and manufacturing, they will also address the needs of a growing aging population—estimated at 700 million individuals requiring home care in 2.3 billion households worldwide. The demand for assistive technologies will drive the integration of humanoid agents into daily life, providing support to the elderly and enhancing their quality of life.”

The issue of technological innovation is not without its concerns. Drawing these out, Indset says: “However, the reliance on foundational AI models presents risks for these companies. The integration of self-hosted models and the potential for AI errors remain significant challenges. If AI fails, the humanoids, while designed to replicate human capabilities, may not achieve the desired outcomes. The ethical and social implications of humanoid agents must also be addressed, particularly concerning job displacement, privacy concerns, and the potential misuse of technology.”

So, what does the future hold for humanoid robots? Indset’s view is: “As we approach 2025, we can anticipate the widespread adoption of AI in robotics, enhanced human-robot interactions, and the rise of Robotics as a Service (RaaS) models, making advanced robotic solutions accessible to more industries. These developments indicate a transformative period for the robotics industry, where humanoid agents will reshape our interactions with technology and expand the possibilities for AI applications across different domains.”