The best proven method to convert MKV to MP4

MKV and MP4 both have a place in the current media industry. MKV is used often to archive movies because it contains tracks of audio and subtitles in multiple languages and metadata. But it also takes up more space and is less compatible than MP4 for the same reason.

So converting MKV to MP4 seems like a must in our life and vast amounts of programs are developed to do this. However, sometimes you end up losing audio or subtitle tracks, degrading visual quality, waiting too long for the final MP4, and alike. To solve these problems all at once, we found the best method after in-depth tests – using VideoProc to convert MKV to MP4, a desktop program always ranking top on best video converters.

Why Choose VideoProc

VideoProc supports 370+ input video formats and codecs and 420+ output profiles (updating consistently), such as MOV, MP4, MKV, AVI, FLV, WebM, MPEG-2, H.264, HEVC, AV1, 3D, DVD, etc. Furthermore, it is rich-feature beyond your expectation. You can use it to convert, compress, resize, download, and quick edit 4K and HD 1080p videos on Windows and Mac without losing quality.

When it comes to MKV to MP4 conversion, VideoProc stands out for 5 reasons.

1. Multiple Solutions to Convert MKV to MP4

People convert MKV to MP4 for various purposes – compatibility, size, video quality, and more. Whichever you are, you can find out the best solution in VideoProc. In total, it offers three conversion methods:

– Converting video format container from MKV to MP4 without re-encoding.

– Remuxing MKV to MP4 (extracting certain video and audio streams).

– Transcoding MKV HEVC to MP4 H.264 that is supported on almost all software and hardware.

2. Lossless Conversion from MKV to MP4

The Auto-copy mode in VideoProc lets you convert MKV without transcoding, thus posing no compression on the video. Furthermore, VideoProc reads and keeps all video, audio, and subtitle tracks in the MKV file. After choosing one, the MP4 you get will never miss audio or subtitles.

3. Conversion Speed Reaches up to 47x Real-time Faster

Endowed with advanced hardware acceleration tech, VideoProc utilizes GPUs intelligently throughout the process. So you don’t need much time converting a long MKV movie to MP4 anymore. An HD 1080p MKV conversion in VideoProc is 47x faster than other software, and MKV in 4K conversion is 7x faster.

4. 100+ MP4 Profiles for Output

Not all MP4 videos are supported by all of your devices and media players after converting from MKV. That’s because different platforms have different requirements for video and audio codecs even of the same container. To meet all of those needs, VideoProc presets 100+ MP4 output profiles for web (YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo), Apple devices (iPhone, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), Android devices, Xbox, PS 5/4/3, etc.

5. Clear UI and Beginner-friendly Workflow

VideoProc was born for users ranging from beginners to experts. Users can get the hang of video conversion in no time with its intuitive and clear UI, and the quick workflow with all-round presets is also a big plus.

How to Convert MKV to MP4 in VideoProc

You may be thinking how do I use this software? Well, get VideoProc on your computer, and you can start converting videos with the following steps.

Step 1. Open VideoProc and import MKV to it.

Launch VideoProc and click Video on its homepage. Drag and drop files one or multiple MKV files from your computer to VideoProc.

Step 2. Choose MP4 as the output format.

Open the Target Format option and choose MP4 in General Profiles. You can choose MP4 encoded with H.264, HEVC/H.265, or MPEG4. Click Done to confirm.

Step 3. Choose media tracks that you want to extract from MKV.

Expand the dropdown menu beside the video thumbnail and choose tracks of video, audio, and subtitle that you want to extract from the MKV video.

Step 4. Start converting MKV to MP4.

Choose a folder to save the MP4 video, enable Hardware Acceleration, and hit RUN to export the video in MP4 format.

Recommended Settings for Lossless Conversion

The quality of a video is determined by codec, bitrate, frame rate, resolution, and audio codec options altogether. The most effective way to convert MKV to MP4 losslessly is to figure out the profile of your source video and change it to MP4 while retaining the same settings.

You can check the detailed info of the MKV video in VideoProc by clicking the info icon next to the file name, then set the output profile accordingly.

Converting mode: Auto-copy. Alternatively, choose an MP4 profile encoded with the same codec of the source MKV video.

Video Codec Options: Keep frame rate, resolution, aspect ratio, and bitrate as the original MKV video.

Audio Codec Options: Keep audio codec, sample rate, audio channel, and bitrate as the original sound track in MKV.

Video Track: Track 1 is selected by default. You are also allowed to switch to others.

Audio Track: Audio 1 is enabled automatically and you can choose other tracks as well.

Subtitle Track: Subtitle is disabled by default in VideoProc, so don’t forget to select one before the conversion started.

The Bottom Line

The popularity of MKV does not mean it is always the best format to save your video. An MP4 copy is also necessary when you want to post it on YouTube, import it to video editing software, or share it via messages. If you come across problem after problem converting MKV to MP4, try VideoProc at your fingertips.

