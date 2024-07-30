Connect with us

Texas says Meta to pay $1.4 bn to settle photo-tagging lawsuit

A Texas law requires tech companies to get user permission before collecting biometric data such as that used to 'tag' people in Facebook photos
A Texas law requires tech companies to get user permission before collecting biometric data such as that used to 'tag' people in Facebook photos - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
A Texas law requires tech companies to get user permission before collecting biometric data such as that used to 'tag' people in Facebook photos

Meta has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to settle a lawsuit accusing it of violating a Texas state privacy law with a feature for “tagging” friends in Facebook photos, according to a deal finalized Tuesday.

Meta agreed to pay the money over five years to settle the claims accusing the social networking giant of unlawfully capturing biometric data of Facebook users in Texas. 

The lawsuit said Meta did not get users’ permission before enabling its software to recognize and “tag” people in pictures, according to a court filing.

“I’m proud to announce that we have reached the largest settlement ever obtained from an action brought by a single state,” State Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement, calling the settlement “historic.”

The lawsuit, filed in early 2022, was the first time Texas had gone to court to accuse a tech firm of violating its “Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act”, according to Paxton.

“We are pleased to resolve this matter and look forward to exploring future opportunities to deepen our business investments in Texas, including potentially developing data centers,” a Meta spokesperson told AFP, noting the settlement includes an agreement that there was no wrongdoing.

Meta rolled out the photo tagging feature in 2011, running facial recognition on photos uploaded to Facebook without asking users for consent, according to the suit.

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

