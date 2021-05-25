Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Tesla to build data centre in China after backlash, spying fears

Tesla on Tuesday announced it had set up a data centre in mainland China to store the information collected from users.

Published

Tesla to build data centre in China after backlash, spying fears
China is a hugely important market for Tesla, where it sells one out of every four of its cars - Copyright AFP/File Hector RETAMAL
China is a hugely important market for Tesla, where it sells one out of every four of its cars - Copyright AFP/File Hector RETAMAL

Tesla on Tuesday announced it had set up a data centre in mainland China to store the information collected from users, following a backlash from users and officials in the world’s biggest electric vehicle market.

Chinese authorities in March restricted the use of Tesla cars by the military and employees of state-owned companies over concerns that images from cameras on the vehicles could be transmitted to the United States.

The American electric auto giant, which had denied that its vehicles could be used for espionage, has now established data centres inside China.

“We have set up a data centre in China to locally store data (collected by Tesla vehicles sold in mainland China) and we will add more,” the company said in a statement posted on China’s Twitter-like social media platform Weibo.

It also promised to “take care of the security” of that data.

Tesla’s road in China had seemed paved with gold after founder Elon Musk was granted rare permission to build a wholly owned factory in Shanghai that has allowed it to accelerate to the head of the pack in China’s huge electric car market.

It sells one out of every four of its cars in China.

But the bad publicity from the official concerns and a customer’s high-profile protest at the Shanghai Auto Show last month were a cause for concern in a market where manufacturers cannot afford to trip up given the increasing competition.

Tesla has pledged to cooperate with Chinese authorities to settle the dispute with the customer, who claimed she was nearly killed when the brakes on her Tesla malfunctioned.

In this article:, , , ,

You may also like:

Operating in the shadows: US Cyber Command Operating in the shadows: US Cyber Command

Tech & Science

Operating in the shadows: U.S. Cyber Command

If the Pentagon's Cyber Command launches an online attack and nobody knows about it, does it deter anyone?

5 hours ago

World

EU cuts air links with Belarus over forced plane landing

EU leaders agreed to cut air links with Belarus on Monday.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: A grim warning — Heat stress affects fertility to the point of extinction

Research by an international group has shown that even the fertility of tough things like flies can be severely affected. Add to this rising...

15 hours ago
Fast & Furious star Cena apologises for calling Taiwan a country Fast & Furious star Cena apologises for calling Taiwan a country

Entertainment

Fast & Furious star Cena apologises for calling Taiwan a country

'Fast & Furious 9' star John Cena has apologised for calling Taiwan a 'country' after his comments sparked outrage in mainland China - Copyright...

9 hours ago