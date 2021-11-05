Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Technology trends 2022: Expect more ransomware threats

Among all of 2022’s tech trends, the ransomware threat remains strong.

Published

Laptops are useful, but bring with them privacy and security concerns. — Photo: © Tim Sandle.
Laptops are useful, but bring with them privacy and security concerns. — Photo: © Tim Sandle.

Technology developments on the near horizon may include a review of sustainability, ways to cope with ever-increasing data volumes, and the need for increased computer and network speeds.

On the security front, vulnerabilities are often connected to legacy systems, to the extent that security is an inadvertent and natural outcome when you implement a patchwork of outdated and inefficient solutions.

How else will technology progress in 2022? To gain an insight into the likely trajectory for the sector, Cloudian’s Jon Toor, CMO tells Digital Journal  that the focus will remain very much with security issues.

Toor says that: “Security experts will continue to miss the mark with ransomware protection: Security experts continue to tout increased perimeter defense as the catch all for ransomware protection.”

This is one way, but Toor says other factors need to be accounted for. He notes: “However, in a recent report, 49 percent of businesses that experienced an attack had perimeter defenses in place and ransomware still managed to get in.”

There are other weaknesses too, says Toor: “In addition, 65 percent of the organizations that were penetrated through phishing emails had conducted anti-phishing training for employees.”

Phishing is a way that cybercriminals steal confidential information, such as online banking logins, credit card details, business login credentials or passwords/passphrases, by sending fraudulent messages (sometimes called ‘lures’).

Essentially, Toor recommends, every organisation should prepare for the threat posed by ransomware. He cautions: “The threat of ransomware will only continue to rise, making it a matter of “if,” not “when,” an attack will occur.”

As to what needs to be done, Toor recommends: “Given these realities, more organizations will recognize the need to protect data at the storage layer with an immutable backup copy, ultimately ensuring they can recover quickly from an attack without having to pay ransom.”

In this article:Cybersecurity, Industry, Ransomware, Technology, Trends
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

Biden calls for tightening up of federal security

This shows that the U.S. Government is taking cyber security seriously.

9 hours ago
Thailand reopens: what you need to know Thailand reopens: what you need to know

Life

Covid-19 cases breaking records across Europe

Thailand's once-lucrative tourism sector is a shadow of its former self after months of coronavirus travel restrictions - Copyright AFP/File Romeo GACADThe World Health...

8 hours ago
Biden pushes $1.75 trillion US spending deal ahead of Europe trip Biden pushes $1.75 trillion US spending deal ahead of Europe trip

World

Op-Ed: Are Democrats talking themselves into yet another Trump era? Probably

dyllic, isn’t it? Anyone would think America was engaged in a rather verbose academic argument about metaphysics.

8 hours ago
Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

World

COP26 braces for youth protests after vague emissions pledges

Thousands of youth activists were preparing to descend on Glasgow on Friday to protest against what they say is a dangerous lack of action.

8 hours ago