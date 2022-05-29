Technological strategy for reducing coronavirus risks at airports

A cargo plane prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG

The COVID-19 risk remains acute even in regions where vaccination rates are high. However, many governments are recommending a downscaling of safety measures (irrespective of the epidemiological data).

While some cities and states are loosening or doing away with mask regulations and restrictions in restaurants and businesses, one building type that still has mandated rules is airports.

A new development from AtmosAir has been assessed as being 99.9 percent effective at reducing coronavirus particles on surfaces. In terms of application, while airports are of concern, other densely populated public areas include hotels.

The reason for focusing on air terminals is partly due to the amount of time people spend in airports waiting for both a flight, and then time spent in the air. This time is also reflected in the concerns travellers have indicated concerns about the safety of airports. This is according to Tom Abate, CTO AtmosAir.

Abate has explained the step-up in safety standards that businesses need to introduce in order to lure travellers into hotels this summer.

According to Abate “What will be key moving forward is how companies, owners and operators are able to entice travellers back to hotels, while also ensuring that their safety and health are protected and maximized throughout their stays.”

Looking to the U.S. as an example, Abate notes: “At the moment, 56 percent of Americans are planning a trip or Spring vacation, yet many still cite COVID-related concerns when organizing travel plans. Consider that 52 percent of Americans named crowds as the main reason they would not be traveling, and 50 percent are prepared to change their plans if a COVID-variant or spike occurs.”

There is a solution, as Abate explains: “However, this percentage represents a decrease from the 67 percent who said the same last spring, emphasizing how travellers’ preferences are changing in 2022. Americans are looking to travel, but have prioritized health and wellness, specifically air quality, and operators of a slew of business-types will have to adjust accordingly.”

Hence, Abate is of the view that traveller health and safety can be strengthened by implementing new systems that can effectively reduce pollutants and viruses in the air and help to give peace of mind to those about to hop on a flight.

AtmosAir has introduced bi-polar ionization technology, which has been demonstrated to be 99.9 percent effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 (‘coronavirus’) virions on surfaces. The technology produces positively and negatively charged particles which act against viruses and other pathogens.