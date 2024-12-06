Taslina Nazar: An inspired climb through the graphic design world

Photo courtesy of Taslina Nazar

Taslina Nazar was born and raised in Kodaikanal, India, a small town hours from the nearest big city. Despite this humble setting, her parents and brother had successfully built a thriving hospitality business — observing her father’s hard work and attention to detail sparked her own entrepreneurial spirit.

“My dad was hands-on with everything,” Taslina said. “Watching him take ideas from paper and turn them into reality lit a creative spark in me. I realized that creativity wasn’t just about making something look good — it was about solving problems, building something tangible from nothing.”

Discovering her creative spark

Following in her family’s creative footsteps, Taslina recognized the profound legacy that surrounded her but felt destined for a world beyond her home. By high school, she knew she would pursue a creative path. She initially attended college for fashion design but quickly switched to fashion communication. She eventually discovered that her true passion lies in graphic design.

Taslina learned several graphic design software programs on her own, eventually becoming skilled enough to freelance and expand into motion design. She found some success through her travels in India, but after living in almost every major city, she knew she had to take her talents beyond her nation’s borders. This dream led her to move to the United States to attend Georgia’s Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).

Professional achievements and notable projects

Taslina’s career truly skyrocketed after she completed her master’s program and began working with prominent clients. She has led the design of high-impact projects, including a 3D billboard for Amazon Music in Outernet London, which garnered significant attention.

“One of my proudest moments was producing a 3D billboard for Amazon Music in London within a tight 10-day deadline,” Taslina said. “It was a challenge that pushed my limits, but it was also an opportunity to prove myself.”

Her work also includes a visually stunning Times Square billboard for Disney’s movie Wish and the design of marketing graphics for Puma India during their store launch, all of which helped strengthen the brand’s visibility.

Her design expertise was instrumental in the success of X Games California 2023, where her logo animation and visual pieces contributed to increased ticket sales.

Additionally, she played a pivotal role in a marketing campaign for Amanda Gorman’s performance at Carnegie Hall, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, which led to high ticket sales. Taslina also created impactful marketing assets for Disney’s DME day, exceeding sales forecasts.

Collaborations and big clients

As mentioned, Taslina’s portfolio includes collaborations with world-renowned brands such as Disney, Amazon Music, Puma, Fender, and X Games. Her contributions to their marketing strategies have elevated their campaigns through innovative design solutions. One of her more notable collaborations includes the co-creation of the EP Ko-Lab with Irfana, which Rolling Stone India named the second-best EP in the country in 2021.

Innovative techniques

Taslina’s innovative design approach is defined by her ability to integrate multimedia elements such as motion graphics and audio to create immersive experiences. This technique has proven especially effective in promoting music events, enhancing the emotional impact of the content she designs. Her audience-centric design philosophy also plays a vital role in her success, as she tailors her designs to resonate with specific target demographics, consistently leading to increased engagement and client satisfaction.

A commitment to the community

Beyond her international achievements, Taslina remains committed to supporting India’s music and fashion industries. She has worked with notable Indian brands, such as Capsul, India’s first multi-brand streetwear store, and has been featured in Indian streetwear blogs such as VegNonVeg and SuperKicks. In addition, she has run a small business that designs and sells sneaker stickers and framed prints.

The future of Taslina’s story

It is Taslina’s remarkable ambition and adaptability that have led her to succeed in both her life and career. She’s a trendsetter, always looking to explore new paths, hobbies, and places, creating new ways of telling stories. She carries her humble beginnings with her wherever she goes but doesn’t let circumstances limit her dreams.

Taslina is always looking toward future goals, combining her love of music and design to become the proprietor of a design agency focused on the music industry while simultaneously envisioning herself as a restaurateur. The relentless creative drive to try new things has enabled Taslina to overcome any limitations and make an impact on the world.