Taking power and efficiency of biological sensing to a new level

Working in a laboratory for scientific research. — Image © Tim Sandle.

University of Arizona researchers have developed a new biological sensing method that can detect substances at the zeptomolar level (what is an astonishingly miniscule amount, at 600 particles per litre).

This level of sensing is useful for drug testing and other research. In particular, it has the potential to make new drug discoveries possible. Beyond this, the advance could lead to portable sensors that can detect environmental toxins or chemical weapons, monitor food quality or screen for cancer.

The technology is termed FLOWER, which is an acronym for “frequency locked optical whispering evanescent resonator,” is label-free. The sensing substances can be used in their native state to detect a target compound.

The process involves adding a fluorescent or radioactive tag to make a target compound stand out during testing.

The core of the FLOWER tool is a microtoroid – described as a glass doughnut supported by a round pedestal. The microtoroid is coated with chemical compounds that capture the target biochemical agents. Its rim guides light in a fashion similar to an optical fibre.

Light of a very specific wavelength will resonate when it passes through the microtoroid. As disease biomarkers or toxic gases get captured, the resonance wavelength shifts slightly. By comparing light that passes through the microtoroid to light that comes directly from a tunable laser, and by locking the tunable laser wavelength to that of the microtoroid resonance, researchers can sense ultra-low concentrations of the targets.

To test the technology, the researchers used G-protein coupled receptors as the sensing compound for their experiments. GPCRs are sometimes referred to as gatekeepers for cells and are the target of 40 percent of all pharmaceutical drugs. These proteins regulate cell functions, and they act as signallers for cells.

The focus was on the kappa-opioid receptor which plays a role in pain. A future potential application for something like this would be pain relief, but without addictive side effects.

Detecting a particular target compound in an environment – or seeing if it reacts with a particular protein – is complex. Judith Su, associate professor of biomedical engineering and optical science at the University of Arizona has said one of the current hurdles to biosensing is that, in the most prevalent technologies, the sensing compounds must be labelled.

“In certain applications, it can be really difficult or impossible to put these tags on, and they can increase cost. For things like small molecule drug screening, sometimes the tags can interfere with the results,” Su explains.

The research appears in the journal Nature Communications. The study is titled “Label-free, real-time monitoring of membrane binding events at zeptomolar concentrations using frequency-locked optical microresonators.”