Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Taiwan’s Foxconn says building world’s largest ‘superchip’ plant

AFP

Published

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn says it is building the world's largest production plant for Nvidia's GB200 'superchips'
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn says it is building the world's largest production plant for Nvidia's GB200 'superchips' - Copyright AFP WALID BERRAZEG
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn says it is building the world's largest production plant for Nvidia's GB200 'superchips' - Copyright AFP WALID BERRAZEG

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn said on Tuesday it is building the world’s largest production plant for US hardware leader Nvidia’s GB200 “superchips” that power artificial intelligence servers.

Foxconn, also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer and assembles devices for major tech companies, including Apple.

Ambitious to expand beyond electronics assembly, it has been pushing into areas ranging from electric vehicles to semiconductors and servers.

“We’re building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet,” senior executive Benjamin Ting said at the company’s annual “Hon Hai Tech Day”.

“I don’t think I can say where now, but it’s the largest on the planet,” said Ting, Foxconn’s senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business.

Chairman Young Liu said while opening the two-day event that Foxconn would be “the first to ship these superchips”.

Liu later told reporters the new plant was in Mexico.

Unlike its rivals Intel, Micron and Texas Instruments, Nvidia does not manufacture its own chips but uses subcontractors.

Foxconn also unveiled new electric vehicle prototypes at the tech day — a seven-seater lifestyle multipurpose utility vehicle and a 21-seater bus.

It plans to do with electric vehicles what it did for gadgets — become a go-to contract builder.

Foxconn announced last year that it would team up with Nvidia to create “AI factories” — powerful data-processing centres that would drive the production of next-generation products.

In this article:foxconn, Nvidia, Semiconductors, Taiwan, Technology
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel for medicine for their discovery of microRNA Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel for medicine for their discovery of microRNA

Tech & Science

What is microRNA? Nobel-winning discovery explained

The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded on Monday to two US scientists for discovering microRNA.

19 hours ago
A resident boards up his windows in Palm Harbor, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected mid-week landfall A resident boards up his windows in Palm Harbor, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected mid-week landfall

World

Intensifying to Category 5, Hurricane Milton targets Florida

A resident boards up his windows in Palm Harbor, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected mid-week landfall - Copyright AFP Bryan R. SMITHGerard Martinez,...

17 hours ago
The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading

Entertainment

The Acting Company hosts play reading with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

On Sunday, October 6th, an all-star play reading took place at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater in New York, which benefits The Acting Company.

12 hours ago
Around 41 percent of executives in leading economies say they will employ fewer people within five years due to AI Around 41 percent of executives in leading economies say they will employ fewer people within five years due to AI

Business

Op-Ed: Employee monitoring and AI — Next generation of paranoia?

Pay attention to these issues, because it could be your neck in the noose.

5 hours ago