Tackling global tuberculosis: WHO and MSF-led propose endTB treatments

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a bid to reduce cases of tuberculosis (TB) infection, is recommending the wider use of shorter and effective treatment regimens studied through a programe called endTB. This should help improve care for people with drug-resistant TB worldwide.



The WHO recommendation is based on the results of a Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières’ (MSF) endTB clinical trial. This was a multi-year study aimed at finding more tolerable drug regimens for millions of people living with TB worldwide.

According to Pharmaceutical Microbiology Resources: “TB is a bacterial infection spread through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person. Here, TB is spread from person to person through the air. When people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit, they propel the TB germs into the air. A person needs to inhale only a few of these germs to become infected.”



The study is based on new regimens comprised of all-oral medicines and a much shorter treatment duration of nine months compared to 18. These have been shown to be at least as effective as conventional regimens for patients with multidrug-/rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR-/RR-TB).

The data indicates that easier and shorter treatment options are key to encouraging adherence and effective treatment. Adherence is especially critical for infectious diseases like TB that, if left untreated, can spread to others. MDR-TB is particularly difficult to treat because it is resistant to the two most powerful first-line antibiotics typically used, rifampicin and isoniazid.

Testing the new regime



The WHO-recommended endTB regimens were studied in seven countries between 2017 and 2023 in collaboration with Partners In Health (PIH) and Interactive Research and Development (IRD) and funding from Unitaid.



The endTB clinical trial was launched seven years ago to find shorter, more tolerable, injection-free treatments for people with MDR-TB/RR-TB using combinations of drugs including bedaquiline and delamanid. Bedaquiline and delamanid were the first new TB drugs developed in almost 50 years since pharmaceutical companies did not see the value in creating medicines for a disease that predominately affects poorer communities.

MSF carried out the endTB clinical trial along with another TB trial called TB PRACTECAL because the pharmaceutical industry failed to do so. Both trials have found better treatments for people with TB and influenced WHO recommendations and guidelines.

Big pharma



The pharmaceutical industry, despite significant public financing, has only brought new drugs to market. They have not informed the use of these drugs in regimens. It has been left to non-governmental organisations to conduct controlled trials to inform practical use of, and innovations with, novel products.



Two of the newly-WHO-recommended MDR-TB/RR-TB regimens include delamanid. However, Japanese pharmaceutical corporation Otsuka—through its exclusive licensee Viatris—keeps the price of delamanid excessively high, limiting people’s access.

MSF has repeatedly called on Otsuka and Viatris to stop blocking price-lowering generics from entering the market and to immediately share delamanid with every company interested in making more affordable quality-assured generic versions of this lifesaving TB drug.