Swiss techno Street Parade returns after two-year absence

Thousands of people filled the streets of a sun-baked Zurich Saturday ready to party in the Swiss city’s annual techno Street Parade.
Around 850,000 people attended the last techno Street Parade in Zurich in 2019
Hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of a sun-baked Zurich Saturday ready to party in the Swiss city’s annual techno Street Parade, after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 850,000 people attended the last event in 2019, and this year organisers expected between 750,000 and one million.

Under a clear blue sky, fans gathered for the start of the free parade for around two kilometres (1.4 miles) along the river in the heart of Switzerland’s financial capital.

As the temperature reached 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit), the river’s banks were full of revellers, many taking the plunge into the water to keep cool.

The highlight of the event is 30 floats known as “lovemobiles”, which are usually brightly decorated trucks with music, DJs and party-goers.

More than 200 DJs will play at this year’s event including international stars Adriatique, Anna Tur, Ida Engberg, Reinier Zonneveld and Syreeta.

After two years marked by the pandemic, the organisers said the parade’s motto was “THINK”.

“Thoughts are the key to a peaceful coexistence of our cultures, no matter what religion, skin colour, origin or sexual orientation people belong to,” organisers said.

The first edition of Street Parade took place in 1992, drawing a mere 1,000 revellers and only two lovemobiles.

It is now the biggest techno party in Europe.

