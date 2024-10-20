Connect with us

Surprising places where hackers can find your passwords

Those innocent-looking quizzes asking which movie star you resemble can be traps designed to collect answers that might relate to your security questions.
Published

Computer display requiring password access. — Image © Tim Sandle
“Your password is the single most important key to your digital life,” warns Stepan Solovev, CEO & Co-founder of Soax, on describing the subject to Digital Journal.

Solovev  explains that too many of us are unaware of the surprising places hackers search for this valuable information.

However, Solovev also presents what you need to know to protect yourself. He notes how hackers are constantly finding new ways to exploit our digital lives. Since 2017, Solovev explains, 555 million stolen passwords have surfaced on the dark web.

Understanding where these vulnerabilities lie is crucial to safeguarding our information. Solovev states:
 

  1. Social Media Quizzes and Queries: Those innocent-looking quizzes asking which movie star you resemble can be traps designed to collect answers that might relate to your security questions.
  2. ChatGPT: AI platforms like ChatGPT can be exploited to generate phishing emails or malware. Cybercriminals increasingly use AI-driven models to scale their attacks, making them a growing digital threat.
  3. Browser Autofill: While convenient, browser autofill features are risky. Malware like keyloggers can extract your stored passwords if hackers gain access to your device.
  4. Home Devices: Many smart home devices have poor security features. If left with default configurations, these devices can easily be accessed, compromising your entire network.
  5. Previous Data Breaches: Hackers often use data from old breaches to try recycled passwords on different services.
     

How to block hackers’ access to your passwords

Protecting your information does not require cutting-edge technology. Actionable steps recommended by Solovev include:

Update Your Privacy Settings: Regularly review and adjust your social media privacy settings.


Utilize Strong, Unique Passwords: Use long, complex passwords and manage them with a reputable password manager.


Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN): A VPN encrypts your internet connection, making it harder for hackers to intercept your data.


Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts.


Secure Your Home Network: Change default passwords on all devices and secure your Wi-Fi network with a strong password.

Solovev emphasizes the importance of awareness:“Strong practices in password security harden the target significantly.” Being vigilant and proactive about your digital security will protect you against evolving cyber threats.

The next time you take a fun quiz, use an AI tool, or set up a smart device, Solovev cautions that we need to remember that these actions can impact our security. Taking steps will fortify your digital presence and create a safer online environment for everyone.

