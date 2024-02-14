Surge in digital healthcare solutions within Canada

Amanda Back uses her smartphone to scan a microchip implanted in her hand to reveal her health pass - Copyright AFP VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO

Canadians appear to be turning to digital health solutions in increased numbers. In some cases, this is in order to bypass traditional waiting rooms and access more timely and potentially efficient healthcare.

Steffan Black, a ZenShield expert, encapsulates this transformative shift with a zeitgeist quote: “In the age of information, waiting for healthcare is a luxury we can no longer afford.” ZenShield researchers have uncovered a notable shift towards this digital healthcare approaches within Canada.

This is supported by data from Statista indicates a surge in digital health users in Canada, pointing towards a future where health apps become integral to the nation’s healthcare system.

Recent forecasts for digital health users in Canada, spanning from 2019 to 2028, highlight significant growth across all segments. By 2028, the indicators are expected to reach their maximum values, signifying a widespread adoption of digital health solutions.

Notably, the segment of Digital Treatment & Care is projected to lead the charge with a staggering 19.22 million users, showcasing the nation’s embrace of innovative approaches to healthcare.

According to the National Library of Medicine study, health apps offer a myriad of advantages. One significant benefit is the ability to empower individuals to take charge of their health by providing easy access to personalized health information. This, in turn, fosters a proactive approach to healthcare management, preventing potential issues and promoting overall well-being.

Moreover, health apps facilitate seamless communication between patients and healthcare professionals, breaking down geographical barriers. Virtual consultations and real-time monitoring contribute to more personalized and efficient care, reducing the need for physical visits and mitigating the strain on traditional healthcare infrastructure.

The latest data showcases how many residing within Canada are stepping into the forefront of digital healthcare, paving the way for a promising future in the country. With well-known benefits and ongoing efforts to tackle challenges, digital health platforms are gaining traction.

Black adds: “Canada is embracing the digital healthcare age. With continuous improvement and adaptation, digital healthcare has strong potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry.”