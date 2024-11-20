Suresh Madhuvarsu’s SalesTable tackles sales turnover and onboarding with AI

Photo courtesy of Suresh Madhuvarsu

For sales reps, the pressure to hit targets is relentless, and the onboarding process itself often takes too long, leaving companies bearing costs without generating revenue. Then there’s turnover—an issue with major financial implications, as a growing number of sales reps are gone within a year. Together, these challenges form a revolving door of talent, loss of resources, and hindered sales performance. SalesTable was created to tackle these pain points, providing an AI-powered sales enablement solution to help companies onboard, train, and retain effective sales reps.

Suresh Madhuvarsu, CEO and co-founder of SalesTable, is no stranger to building effective teams and optimizing processes. A technologist at heart, Suresh spent the first decade of his career in hardcore engineering, coding, and launching products across multiple industries, including automotive and construction. “I was always interacting with product and sales teams to really see how the product that I built is being used by the customers,” Suresh says. This exposure sparked his shift into product management, where he learned not just how products function but how they could deliver value to customers.

While he transitioned from engineering to product co-founding in three other startups, Suresh continued to engage with sales and customer-facing teams. He recalls seeing the often-overlooked struggles of sales reps: “Sales is always a highly stressful role…it’s highly numbers-driven, highly quota-driven…but I always feel every company is made up of people at the end of the day.” This empathy, combined with his background in technology, led Suresh to believe there had to be a better way to support sales reps—one that emphasized people as much as numbers.

Two key statistics had a profound impact on Suresh and ultimately inspired SalesTable’s mission. He explains, “On average, it takes about four months in the U.S. to onboard a new sales rep.” During this time, companies absorb all the costs without generating any revenue—an unseen drain on resources.

Additionally, about 45% of sales reps now leave their roles within the first year, a sharp rise from the previous rate of 30%. “You’re investing time in recruiting, onboarding, and paying salaries, only to lose that talent after a year. It’s a waste,” Suresh says, highlighting how a lack of structured support and engagement fails to retain top sales talent.

Having co-founded multiple startups, Suresh brought a wealth of experience to SalesTable. He was uniquely positioned to understand not just the product and technological challenges but also the human challenges inherent to sales. He knew that in fast-paced environments, sales processes were often rushed or underdeveloped, leading to missed revenue and disengaged reps. With SalesTable, he aimed to address these gaps directly, blending product optimization with real-time insights into sales performance to create a continuous improvement process for sales reps.

Suresh’s vision found a technology ally in Anand Desikan, with six patents in AI to his name. Anand has extensive experience in machine learning models, having worked with major enterprises. His expertise is central to SalesTable’s AI-driven approach, helping the company analyze and optimize sales behaviors. “What we bring to SalesTable is understanding the behaviors of sales reps…if you have ten reps, how do you know these two are doing really well?” Anand shares, explaining how SalesTable’s AI platform learns from top-performing reps to replicate their success across the team.

Suresh envisions a future where sales management transcends quotas and metrics to focus on continuous growth, nurturing talent, and providing a structured path to success. “It’s not really like a one-and-done thing, but a continuous improvement process,” Suresh emphasizes. With SalesTable, he’s building a platform that not only trains and tracks but also supports reps, making them feel valued and empowered.

By combining deep analytics with high-level insights, SalesTable offers sales leaders precise data to pinpoint areas for improvement and boost team-wide success. This continuous feedback and support not only enhances performance but also addresses the high turnover that plagues the industry.

With Suresh Madhuvarsu’s leadership, SalesTable is set to redefine how companies onboard, train and retain sales talent—turning the traditional sales journey into one of sustained growth and empowerment. For more information about SalesTable, visit www.salestable.ai.