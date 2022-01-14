Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Supermarket shelves go bare as Omicron disrupts US

The Omicron sweeps the U.S., empty supermarket shelves have become the sign of the pandemic’s ongoing disruption to the supply chains.

Published

Some shelves were bare at a grocery store in Fairfax, Virginia on January 13, 2022. — © AFP
Some shelves were bare at a grocery store in Fairfax, Virginia on January 13, 2022. — © AFP
Delphine TOUITOU with Juliette MICHEL in New York

As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 sweeps the United States, empty supermarket shelves have become the latest sign of the pandemic’s ongoing disruption to the country’s supply chains.

“It’s not as bad as Sunday but there are still plenty of empty shelves, lots of products are missing,” Justin Toone, a regular shopper at a Giant supermarket in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, told AFP.

Shortages have been a recurring feature of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, with a run on toilet paper marking its early days, but a wider range of items have gone out of stock lately, particularly in areas struck by bad winter weather like snow storms.

“Last week for several days in a row, there was nothing, no fruit, no vegetables in this Giant store and also in all grocery stores around,” Toone said.

Honey, eggs, milk and meat disappeared from the shelves in nearby stores.

Supermarket shelves go bare as Omicron disrupts US

Empty shelves are pictured at a Giant grocery store in Bethesda, Maryland on January 13, 2021, a consequence of both the Omicron variant and a recent snow storm – Copyright AFP/File Stefani Reynolds

Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain management at Syracuse University, said that previous Covid-19 waves affected different parts of the country over a period of time, allowing grocery stores to adjust their supply chains.

“Since the Omicron variant is so contagious, it’s impacting the entire United States all at once. So many US grocery stores and food producers are dealing with employees being out sick, or being asked to quarantine,” he said.

Further up the supply chain, there are issues producing enough food, delivering it and even unloading it once it gets to the grocery stores.

This has left grocery stores to adapt by restocking shelves with what they have in stock and, for items that are in short supply, limiting how many they put out so customers don’t buy them all at once.

– ‘Plenty of food’ –

Parts of the country that face disruptive weather are most vulnerable to such shortages, Penfield said.

Grocery stores are most likely to run out of perishable goods like fresh produce that can’t be stockpiled, hence why shelves in some Washington-area stores remained empty days after a recent snowfall.

The United States is seeing massive numbers of new Covid-19 cases as Omicron tears through the population, and Penfield warned that shortages at grocery stores could persist until the end of March, assuming “everything goes back to normal and we have no new variant.”

The National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents independent players in the food distribution industry, said the challenges businesses nationwide have faced finding enough employees “strain critical industries, including grocery and the food industry at large.”

In a recent survey of their 1,500 members, some reported operating for brief periods at half capacity during the height of the outbreak.

“While there is plenty of food in the supply chain, we anticipate consumers will continue to experience sporadic disruptions in certain product categories as we have seen over the past year and half due to the ongoing supply and labor challenges,” the NGA said in an email.

In this article:Food supplies, Omicron, Pandemic, Supermarkets, US economy
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

World

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

Russian animal rescuers were fighting for the life of an Amur tiger cub who had been found dying from exhaustion and frostbite.

12 hours ago
Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

World

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport.

19 hours ago
Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts

Tech & Science

Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to September

A federal judge on Wednesday set a September date for the sentencing of fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, who was found guilty.

23 hours ago

Business

Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

The used car market in the U.S. is seeing an unprecedented: owners selling vehicles for as much or more than they paid for them.

22 hours ago