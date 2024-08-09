Study reveals previously unknown genetic causes of colorectal cancer

The biotech start-up Cure51 is working on the first global molecular database of exceptional survivors of cancer - Copyright AFP JUAN MABROMATA

A newstudy, led by UK universities, including the University of Oxford, has provided a comprehensive analysis of the genetic makeup of colorectal cancer (CRC).

Cancers develop partly through genetic abnormalities within cells of the body. Colorectal cancer is a major cause of death worldwide, but medics do not yet have a full understanding of the genetic changes that cause it to grow.

New research delivers an unprecedented view of the genetic landscape of CRC and its responses to treatment.

Utilising data from 2,023 bowel cancers from the 100,000 Genomes Project led by Genomics England and NHS England, the research team has identified new gene faults that lead to CRC. The 100,000 Genomes Project is an initiative that has sequenced 100,000 genomes from NHS patients affected by rare conditions or cancer, providing both diagnoses and access to treatment for thousands of patients with research and analysis still ongoing.

The scientists also uncovered new CRC cancer sub-groups (these are categories of cancer with specific genetic characteristics that affect how cancer behaves and responds to treatment).

These findings are expected to offer profound insights into the disease’s development and potential treatment strategies.

This included the identification of over 250 key genes. The study has pinpointed more than 250 genes that play a crucial role in CRC, the great majority of which have not been previously linked to CRC or other cancers, expanding our understanding of how CRC develops.

Furthermore, four novel, common sub-groups of CRC have been discovered based on genetic features. In addition, several rare CRC sub-groups have been identified and characterised. These groups have different patient outcomes and may respond differently to therapy.

The research also reveals a variety of genetic changes across different regions of the colorectum, highlighting differences in CRC causes between individuals. For example, a process has been found that is more active in younger CRC patients’ cancers; the cause is unknown, but might be linked to diet and smoking.

The research appears in the science journal Nature, titled “The genomic landscape of 2,023 colorectal cancers.”